Are Francis Mauigoa and Francisco Mauigoa Related? Everything You Need to Know

With Miami’s national championship game right around the corner, the new-gen Hurricanes fans and even fans in general have started connecting the dots with curiosity asking whether Kiko and Francis are actually brothers or one of many obvious co-incidences of sharing the same name?

Yes, Francis and Francisco “Kiko” Mauigoa are indeed brothers, and their journey from American Samoa to the bright lights of Miami is basically the ultimate “football family” success story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is Francis Mauigoa?

Francis is technically the “little” brother in the family, though standing at a massive 6’6″ and weighing in at well over 330 pounds, he is anything but small in the eyes of his opponents. He arrived at the University of Miami as a highly coveted five-star superstar out of IMG Academy and has served as an immovable brick wall for the Hurricanes at the right tackle position since his very first day on campus.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: North Carolina State at Miami Nov 15, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa 61 looks on after the game against NC State Wolfpack at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251115_SNV_na2_00121

Currently recognized as one of the best offensive linemen in the country, NFL scouts have him highlighted as a blue-chip, potential top-ten selection for the 2026 NFL Draft because of his rare ability to completely shut down elite pass rushers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is Francisco Mauigoa?

Then you have Francisco, who most people affectionately call “Kiko,” the older and more experienced of the two, who plays the linebacker position like there’s no tomorrow. Kiko took a slightly more winding or longer path to stardom, initially starting his collegiate career at Washington State University before making the bold move to transfer to Miami specifically to reunite and team up with his younger brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Miami at Georgia Tech Nov 9, 2024 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa 1 reacts after a tackle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Atlanta Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20241109_bdd_ad1_020

He became the undisputed heart and soul of the Hurricanes’ defense, leading the entire team in tackles and earning multiple All-ACC honors before eventually wrapping up his college career to pursue his dreams at the professional level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Francis Mauigoa and Francisco Mauigoa Related

Yes, once again. As much as they’re fearsome, their close bond is a big reason for their success. The bond goes back all the way to the COVID-19 era, when both brothers used to play on the D-line back in high school in American Samoa. Both brothers were competing over who would get the sack first. As Mother Nature’s rules go, the big bro was always one step ahead of Francis.

“I was like, ‘Of course it’s this guy,’” he said. “We were always competing. I was on the D-line, he was at linebacker, and we both wanted to get to the ball first.”

Four years later, they made the decision to play together at Miami. It was an important family decision so they could look after one another and have each other’s backs. Having Kiko there helped Francis get used to college life much faster.

ADVERTISEMENT

During practices in Florida, they ran snaps and competed against each other, with Francis protecting the offense on the line and Kiko on the D-line. Even when they lost to Florida State back in 2023, it was hard on Francis mentally as it was his first rivalry loss. Even then, Kiko was by his side to make him feel like he was never alone.

“That’s what a brother does, just being there for those moments with you, whether it’s a loss or a win,” Francisco said in the post-game presser. “You know you’ve always got people to fall back on.”

They even used their fame for good, launching a joint merchandise line where 100% of the profits were donated to the Ronald McDonald House. It makes sense when you come from a financially challenged backgrounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mauigoa Family and Football Roots

The Mauigoa roots go back to the village of ‘Ili‘ili in American Samoa, where they grew up with a deep love for the game despite having very little. They’ve talked about seeing kids use cut-up slippers as thigh pads because gear was so hard to find, which gave them a ‘never give up’ attitude that they’ve carried with them all the way to Florida.

Speaking of Florida, their parents, Fa‘alialia and Telesia, actually moved from American Samoa to Miami to be close to them. They live just minutes from campus, which means the brothers get to have regular family dinners and go to church together every Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As we look at 2026, the brothers are officially in different stages of their careers but are still both killing it. Kiko is currently a professional, having been drafted by the New York Jets in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, little brother Mauigoa is just one game away from joining his brother in the NFL next season.