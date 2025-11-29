As LSU Sets Plan B in Motion, Lane Kiffin Turns to Family While Son Knox Faces Major Career Upset

It’s still unclear whether Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin’s era truly ended with today’s Egg Bowl win. But within the next 20 hours, we should have a clear idea of his future. Meanwhile, LSU doesn’t have all day to revolve around Kiffin and has already begun moving toward its Plan B. As that unfolded, the 50-year-old paid tribute to his father.

“At the office now. Pops thumbs up!! Wish I could hug you right now and you could guide me. Love ya.”

On Friday, Kiffin spoke in detail about missing his father, Monte Kiffin passed away in July 2024. They had a strong bond and were by each other’s side and coached together at Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic, and Ole Miss. Now with the most important decision about his career, the Rebels HC wished his dad were by his side once again.

“I miss my dad,” Kiffin said while holding back emotions. “I really missed him this week. My two calls will be the closest to that for advice, what my dad would say to do on these things. That’ll be Coach Carroll and Coach Saban. Kind of wish when you have things to do in life, that your dad was there. But it is what it is.”

Despite beating Mississippi State, Lane Kiffin didn’t reveal his ultimate team between LSU and Florida, which is creating a wild SEC domino race. With LSU, Florida, and Ole Miss AD Keith Carter and NC Chancellor Glenn Boyce demanding answers, a new development comes to light. As ESPN’s Matt Moscona reports, if Kiffin doesn’t pick LSU, they might go to Tulane’s head coach, Jon Sumrall.

“It’s my understanding that if Kiffin decides to stay at Ole Miss, LSU would very quickly give the job to Sumrall,” Moscona said on Overtime With Matt Moscona. “Florida has zeroed in on Jon Sumrall. They’re sitting there trying to push Sumrall for an answer, knowing full well that Kiffin is going to pick Ole Miss or LSU. Whichever one Kiffin doesn’t pick is going to pick Sumrall.”

Looking at his resume, LSU’s inclination towards him makes sense. This guy earned back-to-back Sun Belt titles at Troy, a 23-4 record, and a Sun Belt Coach of the Year award. Then last year, he took Tulane to a 9-5 season and a bid for the ACC title. Even this year, they are 9-2, which is a chance to get into the ACC championship, beating Charlotte. With off-field drama, Kiffin’s making sure he stands tall beside his son after the tough loss.

Lane Kiffin continues to support Knox

As the Rebels HC continues to ponder the decision, he has one eye on his son’s performance. He tweeted a photo of the Knox team’s Oxford Chargers matchup against Tupelo in the state semifinals. Unfortunately, they lost the super close game, 21-20. It was literally a one-point difference!

Knox, who’s only a sophomore, was actually balling out, throwing three touchdowns and giving his team the lead by halftime. Tupelo didn’t let Oxford steamroll them like that. In the second half. Oxford had a chance to win it on their last drive, with Knox making some big throws to get them close to the end zone. But the drive ultimately stalled out with a game-ending sack.

It was a heartbreaker for the Chargers, and their season is over, and so is their 8-game winning streak. No doubt, Lane Kiffin will continue to monitor his son’s success. But it depends if the home changes from Oxford to Baton Rouge.