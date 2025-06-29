ASU AD Makes Strong Cam Skattebo-Giants Verdict as RB Extends Sun Devils’ NFL Legacy

Don’t blink—or you’ll miss a legacy turning into legend. One second he’s torching Big 12 defenses with a truck stick in one hand and a hurdle in the other, the next he’s repping the blue of the New York Giants. If you thought Cam Skattebo left Arizona State quietly, think again. His NFL chapter might’ve just begun, but back in Tempe, his name still echoes like a halftime cannon blast.

Skattebo, Arizona State’s ultimate Swiss Army knife of 2024, officially inked his rookie deal with the New York Giants on June 18. Drafted 105th overall, his four-year contract clocks in at $5.27 million with a $1.1 million bonus—cold, hard numbers that prove NFL scouts saw what Sun Devil Nation already knew: this guy is not normal. The 2024 season was Cam’s masterpiece. The RB1 ran through the Big 12 like it owed him money—1,711 rushing yards, 21 touchdowns, 605 receiving yards, and a 42-yard bomb through the air? He was doing everything but return punts and serve Gatorade.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Devil Football (@sundevilfb) Expand Post

AD

ASU AD Graham Rossini’s reaction? Pure fanboy energy—he straight-up bought a Skattebo Giants jersey the day they dropped. But his admiration runs deeper. Talking with PHNX’s Anthony Totri, Rossini laid it all out: “It’s a great fit. You saw his emotion on draft night, and now he’s already earning respect at rookie camp. Coach Dillingham and I were talking—he’s checking in with his coaches, teammates. Still leading, still present. That’s who Skattebo is.” Rossini pointed out how fast Skattebo’s been earning respect at Giants rookie minicamp and made it clear the bond with ASU is still strong—he’s staying in touch with coaches, checking in with teammates, and still trying to lead even as an alum. Rossini fully expects the former Sun Devil to make some serious noise in the league.

What separates Cam’s legacy isn’t just stats—it’s that intangible vibe. He didn’t just run for yards; he dragged entire programs behind him. In that gut-wrenching Peach Bowl double-OT L to Texas, he cooked up 143 rush yards, 99 receiving, and even threw a touchdown pass—then walked away with Offensive MVP honors. ASU’s 11-2 finish and near-semifinal shot didn’t just have Skattebo’s fingerprints. It had his whole handprint stamped across the season.

Of course, you don’t replace a player like Cam—you reload. ASU went portal diving and came up with Kanye Udoh from Army Football, who put up 1,117 yards and 10 scores last year. That’s solid. But Rossini and Dillingham aren’t betting it all on one guy. With Raleek Brown, Kyson Brown, Tevin White, and Udoh sharing that RB1 load, ASU’s hedging its backfield with options. Still, it’s clear: no matter how stacked the depth chart gets, the next Cam Skattebo isn’t walking through that tunnel anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Graham Rossini’s crazy impact on ASU

Graham Rossini might’ve been labeled a “safe hire” when he took over full-time in May 2024, but safe went out the window real fast. Within months, Rossini went from backroom baseball exec to full-blown program architect.

First off, he brought big-league thinking with him from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Naming rights? Locked. He flipped Mountain America Stadium and Desert Financial Arena into brand magnets. Partnerships with Adidas, Coca-Cola, and Mayo Clinic? That’s prime-time sponsorship money. More tailgates, cheaper parking, fan-friendly upgrades—Rossini turned game day into a whole vibe. People aren’t just coming to watch football; they’re coming for the full experience.

On the football side, Rossini’s fingerprints are all over ASU’s Big 12 glow-up. He kept 16 starters for 2024 and 79% for 2025, which in today’s portal-happy world is borderline wizardry. That retention laid the foundation for a dream season—Big 12 champs, Cotton Bowl buzz, Peach Bowl war with Texas. And let’s not forget the NIL game. Rossini made ASU dangerous again by assembling a legit collective that actually competes with the big dogs. You think Cam Skattebo turned down bags elsewhere for fun? Nah, ASU’s got the juice now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rossini’s relationship with Kenny Dillingham is another cheat code. The two have created a synergy that’s rare in college sports. From retaining top talent to snagging big-time transfers and even managing post-season heartbreak with class, the AD-coach combo has ASU humming like a well-oiled spread offense. Rossini’s been spotted on recruiting visits, making calls, and getting personally involved. He’s not just sitting in an office. He’s in the trenches, putting his version of white collar hours.

That’s why ASU extended his contract through 2030. In less than a year, he took a fanbase that was dipping and gave it something to believe in. Now? Tempe’s electric again. Donors are investing. Players are staying. Recruits are listening. And fans? They’re wearing Skattebo Giants jerseys and still chanting his name at spring ball. Credit the man pulling strings behind the scenes—because Graham Rossini just turned the Valley into a war zone.