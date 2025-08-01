ASU Great Cam Skattebo Is Making Monumental Statement at NFL With Dual Role Threat in Giants Camp

Kenny Dillingham might have written the most unexpected story of the 2024 season. The Arizona State Sun Devils reached their peak with the Big 12 Championship. This was despite the fans being in doubt about them making it to the first-round bye in the playoffs. While Dillingham wrote the success story, two of his players held the pen: Sam Leavitt and Cam Skattebo. However, Dillingham had to give away Skattebo to the NFL.

“Skatt is special. You’re gonna miss some of those plays, obviously,” ASU offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo has already raised an alarm for the Sun Devils’ fans. But turns out that it’s a bittersweet moment for Dillingham’s squad. They must be having more FOMO now, but at the same time, they must be feeling absolutely proud. After all, Skattebo has already elevated the program by being drafted to the Giants.

Wondering how Skattebo is moving in the NFL track? On full throttle. NFL Rookie Watch came up with an update on July 31. The IG post read, “Cam Skattebo has been LIGHTING it up at Giants training camp. Skattebo’s power and punishing run-style have reportedly ‘turned the heads” of several Giants coaches.” Back in Dillingam’s squad, Skattebo claiming all the spotlight had been a common sight. The 2024 season was all about the running back breaking tackles and running over defenders. He had caused enough hype in the pro league after rallying ASU from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to nearly topple heavily favored Texas in the playoffs.

Even though Steve Sarkisian’s Texas handed Dillingham a 39-31 double-overtime victory, Skattebo ensured that the fans did not go home empty-handed. He gifted them with 282 all-purpose yards and 3 total touchdowns that evening. At Arizona State’s Pro Day, Skattebo showed off his wheels, clocking a 4.65 in the 40-yard dash. Now that he has found a new home in Brian Daboll’s squad, he has become the heart of the training camp. As the IG post noted, “Skattebo’s personality has reportedly already “infected” the Giants locker room and is changing the culture.” The former Arizona State running back is already giving away Marshawn Lynch vibes.

Breaking records of the legends is not something new for the 23-year-old. Back when he was running for the Sun Devils, he became the first collegiate running back with 1,500+ rushing yards and 500+ receiving yards in a season. This record was earlier held by Christian McCaffrey since 2015. Skattebo also contributed in the passing game, catching 45 passes for 605 yards and three touchdowns. This led to him being named first-team All-American and first-team All-Big 12. Now that Skattebo has gone away, how is Dillingam’s squad coping with the loss?

Cam Skattebo has turned the Giants camp from head coach to teammates into fans

They are not seeing Skattebo’s departure as their loss. Rather, they are seeing it as their foundation. On the Speak of the Devils podcast, ASU’s running back coach Shaun Aguano could not stop raining praise on their former running back. He shared, “And every year, I know we talked about this earlier, but every year we’re trying to find that person to replace the prior back. Starting from Eno Benjamin to Rachaad White, every year, somebody has stepped up, and Cam did the same when Xazavian Valladay left. I’m excited to see who’s going to step up this year to take that role and take the bull by its horns and get going.”

Whoever steps into Skattebo’s shoes, along with proving himself on the gridiron, needs to be on the same page to replicate the connection that Leavitt and Skattebo shared. For instance, during the Utah game, the quarterback came with a key 21-yard completion to Skattebo on a third-and-six play, marking the perfect ending to their third quarter. Meanwhile, the former Sun Devils star has already caught Daboll’s attention during team drills. Skattebo made several plays out of the backfield, demonstrating advanced route-running for a running back and showed reliable hands. And what was the head coach’s reaction?

“Handing it to them, tossing it to them, throwing them a screen, and then how are his hands? Can you use him in the passing game? He’s got good hands, he’s got soft hands.” Brian Daboll sounded all confident. Not just the head coach, Skattebo has already turned his new teammates into fans. For instance, Giants EDGE Brian Burns only had good words to share about the former Arizona State running back. “He showed he got a little dog,” Burns shared. “He runs tough, he runs behind his pads. I got to get back and watch the film. I didn’t really get a head-to-head with him yet, but from what I hear, alright, we’ll see (laughs)I like that he got that edge to him and I feel like he’s (going to) be about what he says, so I like that about him.”

Looks like the Giants are already dreaming big. After all, they have history of “power duos” at running backs. You name them: Joe Morris and Maurice Carthon (1986), Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw (2008). For this season, they are counting on second-year man Tyrone Tracy, Jr., and rookie Cam Skattebo to carry on the legacy. Time for Skattebo to carry his skills to the top, deriving fuel from the success he tasted at Arizona State.