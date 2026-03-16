Auburn Great Honors American Hero Martyred in the Line of Duty in Iraq

Auburn’s community has long had a deep-rooted respect for people in military service, and it’s a value instilled in every player who walks through Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn Tigers legend Willie Anderson embodies this tradition. He understands that there is grind on the gridiron, but it pales in comparison to the ultimate sacrifices made by servicemen like Curtis J. Angst, as he made his tribute profoundly personal on social media.

“Curtis made the ultimate sacrifice! Thank you for your service. I will pray for your family and Love ones. Pray also that you’re with Our Lord! So sad ! 🙏🏿🙏🏿” former offensive tackle for the Bengals and an Auburn University alum tweeted.

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Willie Anderson isn’t just another former player reacting to the tragic news online, but a Bengals Ring of Honor name and an Auburn alum, making his words carry a lot of weight. In recent weeks, Anderson has also been publicly leaning on faith and gratitude while recovering from a kidney transplant, which makes his tribute feel non-performative.

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Captain Curtis J. Angst was born and raised in Wilmington, Ohio. He spent about a decade in the military, starting in vehicle maintenance before working his way up to becoming a pilot for the 121st Air Refueling Wing. Tragically, he was one of six crew members who died in a KC-135 Stratotanker crash in western Iraq on March 12.

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The crash happened during a refueling mission for Operation Epic Fury when his plane reportedly collided with another tanker in mid-air. Luckily, the other plane made it back down safely. But Curtis and his crew, John, Ariana, Ashley, Seth, and Tyler, didn’t make it.

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Curtis Angst was a pilot with a degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Cincinnati. He loved what he did, and his family says he died doing exactly what he was passionate about. The mayor of the city honoured him.

“The Wilmington community offers its heartfelt condolences. The entire community grieves alongside the families, friends, and fellow service members during this devastating time.” Pat Haley said in a statement.

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Military officials have been clear that the crash wasn’t caused by any Iranian fire, though they’re still digging into the details of the investigation. While the politics and missions in Iraq are always complicated, the focus right now is strictly on honoring the ‘American heroes’ who were lost fighting for others.

Flags across Ohio have been flown at half-staff to honor Curtis and the other Ohio Guardsmen, Seth Koval and Tyler Simmons. Curtis’s life was defined by service. He had over 800 flight hours under his belt and had just been promoted to Captain a few months before the accident. He’ll be remembered as a pilot, a husband, and a die-hard fan who gave everything for his country.

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Why does Auburn legend Willie Anderson’s tribute to Curtis Angst matter?

Willie Anderson may be a legend for the Cincinnati Bengals, but he’s just as famous for his off-field reputation. The former 10th overall pick in the 1996 draft retired with three first-team All-Pro selections and is now well known for helping younger players.

His “big brother” energy actually started while he was still playing. Most veterans get defensive when a team drafts their replacement, but when the Bengals brought in guys like Andrew Whitworth and Levi Jones, Willie did the opposite by mentoring them.

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Whitworth, who went on to have a Hall of Fame-caliber career himself, still credits Willie for teaching him how to truly understand his body and master the technical side of the game. Lately, Willie has been using his platform for something even bigger than football: health advocacy.

He battled kidney disease for a decade now. On March 3, he underwent a successful kidney transplant, with his longtime girlfriend actually being the donor. He’s very open about his journey, warning young athletes about the dangers of overusing painkillers and encouraging everyone to consider becoming an organ donor.

He was inducted into the Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022 and has been a consistent finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ultimately, Anderson’s career is defined by his commitment to ‘passing it forward’ and ensuring those around him succeed.