Avery Johnson vs Rocco Becht Gets Real as Chris Klieman’s Kansas State Embraces Irish Flair

The Farmageddon rivalry is about to take a trip across the Atlantic, but don’t expect either quarterback to treat it like some tourist photo-op. August 23 in Dublin isn’t just a novelty—it’s a collision course between Kansas State’s Avery Johnson and Iowa State’s Rocco Becht, two QBs walking into 2025 with very different blueprints but the same mission: win big. And if you believe the folks talking on the College Countdown podcast, this one could shake up the Big 12’s entire rivalry game agenda.

Here’s the setup: Iowa State is fresh off a record-breaking 11–3 run, starting 7–0 for the first time since 1938, shutting out Houston on the road, and snatching their first Pop-Tarts Bowl win in a 42–41 thriller against Miami. Rocco Becht? Yeah, he walked off with MVP honors, tossing for 270 yards and three TDs. This is the same guy who wasn’t even supposed to be the starter back in the day—the betting scandal in Ames threw him into the fire, and now he’s got 48 touchdowns, 18 picks, and nearly 7,000 passing yards across two years. The man went from surprise starter to certified star.

Kansas State? They didn’t match Iowa State’s trophy haul, but a 9–4 season with a Rate Bowl comeback win over Rutgers is nothing to sneeze at. Down 17 in the third quarter, they lit up the scoreboard behind Dylan Edwards’ 196 rushing yards and three scores, with Avery Johnson dropping three TD passes and breaking the school’s single-season passing TD record. Johnson’s got that raw athleticism you can’t coach—and with Matt Wells calling plays in 2025, K-State’s offense is expected to loosen the tie and let the man cook.

Josh Neighbours on College Countdown wasn’t shy about where this matchup stands. He called Johnson “the prince who was promised”—Game of Thrones style—because of the insane upside if he pieces everything together. Becht, on the other hand, got tagged as “the prince who is not promised,” the guy nobody saw coming.

Paul doubled down and made a Drew Brees comparison: ” [Rocco Becht] reminds me a bit of Drew Brees when he was young in his career. He’s not big. I’ve met Drew Brees several times, and it stuns me how this guy made it 19 years in the league being built like he was. But it’s because they had that devil-may-care attitude about things, and they enjoyed it. Like, he enjoys it. Sometimes I think after a game, they could beat Kansas State 45–2 and he’d walk into the locker room, they’d be like, “Great win,” and he’d say, “Yeah… sick.” But if the game was 27–24, and they won, he’d be like, “Rock and roll, baby, this is what it’s all about.” Becht is small for the position but plays with the same chip that fueled a young Drew Brees. But if there is one thing that might trip up Rocco Becht’s 2025 run? His wideouts. Iowa State’s gotta make up for losing their record-breaking duo, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel — both off chasing NFL dreams now.

Paul gave his verdict on this matchup: “The thing is, [this] guys typically get better as they go along. I want to see if he can really ratchet that up. I want to see if he can get to four, maybe five picks this year. They rely on him a lot…but I think this guy’s got a chance.” he said, noting that if Becht trims the picks to single digits, Iowa State could be right back in Big 12 contention. But here’s the twist—both QBs have completely opposite arcs. Johnson’s the high-ceiling prototype still climbing. Becht’s the proven winner, 17–7 as a starter, who thrives when the lights get hot.

This game isn’t just hype because of the players. It’s history in motion. It’s the first-ever Big 12 matchup in Ireland, only the second time K-State has left U.S. soil since their 1992 Tokyo trip, and Iowa State’s first-ever international game. The series itself? It’s been running every year since 1917. Iowa State leads 54–50–4, but K-State owned it for decades—until the Cyclones won the last two.

Chris Klieman pays tribute to Irish culture

If you’re going to bring Farmageddon to Dublin, you might as well dress the part. Kansas State will be rolling out an alternate helmet for the occasion, and it’s not just a minor tweak—it’s a nod straight to Irish tradition. Gone is the usual purple stripe down the silver lid. In its place? A bold Celtic knot pattern, wider and richer in detail, impossible to miss under the Irish sun.

That’s not all. The Wildcats are slapping an Irish flag sticker and a three-leaf clover decal on the back, sitting alongside the American flag, the Big 12 logo, and each player’s number. The Powercat logo? Still holding down both sides, purple as ever.

Uniform luck hasn’t exactly been K-State’s strong suit—alternate getups have brought more Ls than Ws over the years. But Chris Klieman broke the so-called curse last season, beating Rutgers in the Rate Bowl while rocking white helmets and pants. He was practically giddy about it postgame, so you know he’s not sweating the helmet switch in Dublin.

This isn’t just about style points. Klieman’s team walks into Aviva Stadium ranked No. 12 in USA Today’s preseason poll, with Big 12 title odds sitting at +550. That Irish flair might just be the finishing touch to a statement opener. And for a rivalry this old, playing it out on foreign soil with Celtic knots on your helmet? That’s the kind of one-off memory you tell recruits about for years. The kickoff’s set for 11 a.m. Central, but make no mistake—by the time the final whistle blows in Dublin, we’ll either be talking about Avery Johnson living up to his “prince” prophecy, or Rocco Becht proving that not being promised doesn’t mean you can’t take the crown.