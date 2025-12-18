“Been Through a Lot at Texas”: Quinn Ewers Gets Real on Time Under Steve Sarkisian After Dolphins Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story It's Quinn Ewers' time to shine

Quinn Ewers is getting the call. The Miami Dolphins are shelving Tua Tagovailoa and rolling the dice on the rookie against the Cincinnati Bengals. Though his college days are firmly in the rearview, the Texas Longhorns never really left him. Ahead of his NFL baptism, Ewers tipped his cap to the Steve Sarkisian years, confessing just how taxing that Longhorns grind really was.

“Definitely have been through a lot leading up to where I am now at Texas,” said Ewers in his latest presser on December 17. “I just lean back on my faith and that foundation. I’ve done a good job to build up.”

Ewers’ journey began in Columbus, where the five-star recruit enrolled early at Ohio State. But with C.J. Stroud winning the starting job and emerging as a Heisman finalist, Ewers never saw the field. That prompted a move to Texas, where he joined Steve Sarkisian’s program, carrying four full years of eligibility for a fresh start.

At Texas, Ewers took the reins for 10 starts as a redshirt freshman in 2022, steering the Longhorns to six wins while stacking up 2,177 passing yards. His signature moment came under the Red River lights, where he torched Oklahoma, going 21-of-31 for 289 yards and four touchdowns in a rivalry rout.

Still, it wasn’t all sunshine on the Forty Acres. Texas limped home at 8-5 and closed the year with an Alamo Bowl loss to the Washington Huskies. Ewers entered an offseason filled with second-guessing and raised eyebrows.

However, after the bowl loss, Ewers didn’t sulk; he stepped up. Center Jake Majors noticed his quarterback taking charge, speaking with authority, and commanding the offense. Once Quinn Ewers embraced that role, Texas’ potential became real, capped by a Week 2 road statement in Tuscaloosa: 349 passing yards and three touchdowns against Alabama.

Ewers led Texas to its first Big 12 championship since 2009, torching the stat sheet with 452 yards and four touchdowns. The venue made it sweeter, AT&T Stadium, where he hadn’t played since his final game as a Dragon. He had a 69% completion rate, 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six picks that year, dominating games.

Then came the dreaded 2024 season – the dark chapter of Quinn Ewers’ Texas ride.

Ewers’ production dipped in 2024 compared to 2023. He completed 65.8% of his throws for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions during the year, with a slight blip shown.

Not to forget, the move from the Big 12 to the SEC meant tougher coverages, tighter windows, and far less margin for error.

And with Manning’s makeup, bloodlines, and blue-chip pedigree, the pressure on Quinn Ewers only kept climbing. This also had an effect in the NFL.

The Dolphins selected him with the 231st pick in the seventh round. Cut to the last lap of 2025, he can finally see a silver lining after ages.

Quinn Ewers finally embraces his moment

Last year, the Dolphins hit the vault, locking up Tagovailoa through 2028 on a massive four-year, $212 million deal. It vaulted him into the NFL’s highest-paid tier. A season later, Miami didn’t expect that investment to come with a league-leading 15 interceptions.

On Wednesday, December 17, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Ewers will start against Cincinnati on Sunday. Ewers’ only regular-season reps this year came in Cleveland on October 19, completing 5 of 8 passes for 53 yards in a 31-6 loss to the Browns.

“I have the opportunity to play in the NFL, and for that to be coming is just truly a blessing, and I’m thankful for the opportunity,” said the former Texas Longhorns quarterback.

Ewers is poised to jump veteran Zach Wilson on the depth chart. Wilson, Tagovailoa’s primary backup all season, now slides back a spot. The logic is simple: the Miami Dolphins know exactly what Wilson is after his New York Jets tenure.

On the other hand, Ewers is still largely untested and full of intrigue at the NFL level.

Sunday, December 21, belongs to Quinn Ewers. A win would put him in rare company. Ewers can become the first former Texas quarterback to win his first NFL start since Chris Simms pulled it off in 2004.

Can Ewers translate burnt-orange promise into NFL proof?