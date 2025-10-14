Big Bryce Underwood Injury Update: Michigan TE Breaks Silence

What’s worse than losing a game? Losing one while you’re also on the verge of losing your star quarterback. The Wolverines are staring down a very similar situation this week. After their lopsided matchup against USC, rumors began to swirl that QB Bryce Underwood had picked up an injury. Though HC Sherrone Moore said that Underwood “continues to get better and better and better,” with the Wolverines’ long-awaited clash against their archrivals still ahead, those words might not be enough to calm Ann Arbor’s nerves. Now, the confusion around his injury has finally gotten some clarity as tight end Zack Marshall gave fans a glimpse into how Underwood is really doing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On October 14, 247Sports’ Michigan insider Brice Marich tweeted, “#Michigan TE Zack Marshall says QB Bryce Underwood is making strides and he’s getting more comfortable in the offense.” October 11 has been a fateful night for Moore and co.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Post-game, analyst Scott C. dropped an update on X, stating, “Bryce Underwood limping at end of the game. Something to monitor over next week. #GoBlue.” Underwood had been running just fine with 207 yards and one touchdown when his assignment for the night got cut short by injury.

Underwood’s arrival was one of the biggest recruiting coups ($12.5) in recent memory, a high-stakes flip from Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers that defined Moore’s first full offseason as head coach. So far, the 6-foot-4 Detroit native has shown flashes of the hype, throwing for 1,210 yards and five touchdowns on 59.7% completion (92-of-154). But his inconsistency has been evident. Brilliant throws one series, fundamental errors in the next.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

HC Moore also believes that Underwood needs some polishing in some places in his playing scheme. “I think he’s in a good place, and he continues to learn and he continues to want to learn,” the Michigan head coach said. “But there are things he’s got to continue to progress on. His footwork on the basic throws … some of them, he missed, and it was all footwork.”

If Underwood is back and healthy for the Washington face-off, it’s time for him to clean his slate and make a fresh start. After all, along with confidence, doubts also loom large for the quarterback.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Bryce Underwood’s ‘not-perfect yet promising’ narrative

Moore’s starter had just completed 19 of 28 passes for a season-high 270 yards and a touchdown, and hit the 1000 mark in total yardage after the Wisconsin face-off. However, even after that, Underwood failed to get full marks from a Michigan alum. David Cone played in Ann Arbor from 2007 to 2009. On the Crain and Company podcast, he dropped his blunt take.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Michigan regressed in a lot of areas from the win at Nebraska to beating Wisconsin yesterday. A team that I saw in person against Alabama, that’s not a great football team by any means,” said the Wolverines’ former quarterback. He did not shy away from pinpointing Underwood, “Bryce Underwood certainly not a perfect performance yesterday.” Against Nebraska, Underwood completed 12 of 22 passes for 105 yards. However, this is just one side of the coin.

On the other side, Underwood has been the talk of the town. The 24-10 loss to the No. 20 Wolverines felt like a major gut punch to Luke Fickell. But the real hero of the face-off has been Underwood. The first half saw him throwing for a mere 55 yards with only nine passes attempted.

It was in the second half that Underwood found a strong footing. The quarterback completed 19 of 28 passes for 270 yards and threw a touchdown. Once Underwood found his rhythm, the whole field became his chessboard. He spread the defense thin, hit his marks on third down, and fired pinpoint passes. Those immaculate throws to Donaven McCulley, capped by a clutch touchdown, cracked the game wide open for Michigan.

So, Luke Fickell could not stop himself from showering praise on Bryce Underwood. After tasting a loss during the post-game presser, the head coach said, “He’s a good football player. I think they do a good job with him and being smart, putting him in situations where, you know, it’s not too much on him right now. He’ll grow and grow and grow, but he’s as talented as there is. And not just rolling football, running the football, and giving credit. He made some of those plays today.” With the world watching, it’s time for Underwood to turn the cheers into a charge.