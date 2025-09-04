Big 12 Makes Major Announcement for Kenny Dillingham’s ASU After They Script Week 1 History

When Kenny Dillingham took the helm of the ASU Sun Devils, not many believed in the then-33-year-old. His recruiting process to rebuild his team based on cultural fit over talent and ending up with a 3-9 season in his debut only added to the doubts. But after being projected dead last in the Big 12 in 2024, ASU went on to win the conference title en route to a playoff appearance. As graduate offensive lineman Ben Coleman reasoned, “If your coach wants to compete so bad and everything, how can you show up to practice and not want to compete?” Now, that same energy has trickled down to the loyal ASU fans.

In a blistering triple-digit desert heat on Saturday night, a record-setting 14,280 students jammed into Mountain America Stadium’s Inferno to watch the Sun Devils beat Northern Arizona 38-19. Usually, week 1 games against FCS opponents rarely move the needle. But Dillingham’s vision to “Activate the Valley” was clearly visible. And so, the Big 12 announced, “Introducing a new award… the Student Section of the Week. Our #Big12FB Week 1 winner – The Inferno of @ASUFootball.”

The roaring crowd contributed to a packed stadium, marking the first time since 1998 that ASU featured a sold-out crowd (56,759) in its season opener. Kenny Dillingham has been on a relentless campaign to galvanize the surrounding community, asking fans at every turn to show up for his program. His 35-year-old, high-energy persona, a stark departure from the buttoned-up coaching molds of decades past, has certainly achieved so.

“I think the younger coach [is] bringing extra energy, changing the program and doing things differently,” said Anja White, a season ticket holder for 25 years. “He’s not staying with the old way of coaching and getting people involved.” Winning helps, sure, but it’s the human element—the urgency, the enthusiasm—that has sparked the fanbase’s curiosity. The turnaround has given the Sun Devil hope, momentum, and a blueprint for success. Former ASU HC Todd Graham already saw it coming last December.

“He had a harder job than I had. And let me tell you, a year ago, at 3-9, there weren’t many people believing in what he was doing. Now? He’s got a whole lot of people believing. It’s a magical place to be right now.” Since his arrival, Dillingham has emphasized that this job at ASU was his dream, and along with AD Graham Rossini, that dream has indeed turned into a magical place this season.

AD Graham Rossini didn’t just lean on Dillingham’s charisma; he invested in infrastructure and atmosphere. To elevate the game day experience, the school rolled out field-level suites behind the north end zone with luxury seating that starts at $5,000 a chair but provides a close-up view of the action. These moves were designed to shift the culture, to make Saturdays in Tempe feel more like Saturdays in Austin, Tuscaloosa, or Columbus. It was about creating an environment where the Inferno could grow into a true weapon.

To garner consistent attendance, the administration is also set to give some additional incentives to its fanbase. Those fans who attend all ASU home games will enter a giveaway for numerous prizes. These can range from a free trip to watch Arizona State football play Texas A&M next season, a pair of tickets to ASU men’s or women’s basketball against Kansas, and an opportunity to attend an exclusive watch party for a Sun Devils football road game in 2026.

The early returns suggest the strategy is working. Arizona State retained 96% of its season ticket holders from last year while adding 7,500 new ones. What the student section did in Week 1 was more than just a turnout—it was a statement. The Inferno isn’t just bodies in bleachers; it’s a living, breathing extension of the program, a 12th man that can tilt momentum in close games. That presence will matter when ASU’s rivals come to town, when the grind of Big 12 play sets in, when the scoreboard is tight and the noise becomes the advantage.

Kenny Dillingham knows that players feed off energy, and no scheme or strategy matches the psychological lift of a home crowd that refuses to sit down. Talking about the need to make a home-advantage a true advantage, the head coach said, “I’m not begging fans to come. I’m educating people on what it takes to be successful. We’re in the growing stage of becoming, in my opinion, a national brand. … What it takes is what it takes, and that’s sold-out crowds.”

Some credit can also be given to their WR1 Jordyn Tyson’s chemistry with QB1 Sam Leavitt, which gives Arizona State a lethal pairing. Both are already flirting with first-round NFL draft projections. And Leavitt values that buzz from the fans. “We need that, and thinking about games last year, the juice of the crowd changes the momentum of things and makes it harder for the whole o-line to hear the play call and the snap,” he said after Saturday night’s win.

Tyson was also unstoppable against Northern Arizona, hauling in 12 catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. He was responsible for more than half of Leavitt’s completions and every single one of his touchdown passes. That’s not just production—it’s domination. For the future ASU opponents, though, the challenge does not just stand against them on the gridiron, but also in the Inferno stands. As HC Kenny Dillingham stated, he is ready to give this crowd what it truly loves– wins.