Big 12 Put on Alert in 300LB CU Buffs Beast Revelation After Deion Sanders’ Health Update

Summer in Boulder has turned brutal, and not just because of the altitude. Deion Sanders’ updated on his unidentified illness. His Colorado Buffaloes have kicked their summer training into full throttle under new strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey. Swasey, known for his relentless energy and toughness, isn’t just fine-tuning bodies—he’s forging mental steel. Workout clips from the latest Well Off Media drop showed Buffs leaning over trash cans, faces drained of color, gasping for oxygen like they just ran up a mountain. And maybe they had. CU’s offseason program isn’t for the faint-hearted—and it just might be the launchpad for a Big 12 title run that Sanders and his staff have boldly set their sights on.

But amid the chaos, the vomit, and the sweat-drenched mayhem, one figure stood calm, commanding, and completely unfazed. Sophomore OT Jordan Seaton. The former five-star has gone from hyped freshman to full-blown tone-setter in one offseason. CU strength coach Swasey gave the team one very Swasey-esque challenge: “become attractive.” No, not for TikTok clout, but the physical dominance and conditioning that wins championships. And Uncle Neely told Thee DNVR Pregame, nobody’s embraced that more than Seaton.

“I got to go with Jordan Seaton. And I’m going with Jordan because you look at the way his body has changed. You look at the vocal leadership, and you forget he’s a sophomore. This guy was just a year ago out there at the spring game as a freshman and gave up the first play, and everybody was like, ‘What the hell have we brought in here? I thought this guy was the guy.’ And when you fast forward to now, you can see you brought in the guy.”

Then came the kicker. Neely continued, “He has an NFL body. His mindset, what he’s articulating and commanding from his teammates, is through the roof. Let me tell you what I saw today, fellas. I saw a 300-pound-plus offensive lineman do back-to-back-to-back 200-yard full-speed sprints, and he was faster than the defensive ends.” Yes, that’s a 300-plus pound lineman beating edge rushers in conditioning. “The fourth rep, which would have been 800 yards at this point, he came in second to Quency Wiggins. Before that, the first three, he was the first one every time. That’s the phenomenal condition he is in, the phenomenal heart and drive he has.”

Seaton is now stepping up as a vocal leader. “I’ve never been a big talker or big yelling guy during workouts and stuff, but now I’m just leading by action,” Seaton admitted back in March. But lately, actions and words are aligning. Whether it’s shouting encouragement mid-sprint or pushing a teammate to finish strong, the sophomore’s presence is impossible to miss.

CU coaches have taken note, with Deion Sanders himself calling out his development: “He’s encouraging the guys, telling them what they did and what they need to do. He’s such a good young man, not just the talent, but the character. That’s what we’re looking for here at CU: smart, tough, fast, disciplined young men with character. He epitomizes that.” And Seaton isn’t the only one catching fire. Others like Arden Walker and Taurean Carter—back from injury—are reportedly all-in on the Swasey grind.

“You can just go on and on about guys who you can see are totally bought in,” Neely said, “to what Coach Swasey wants from them and what Coach Prime has set as the goal.” And make no mistake, that goal isn’t just making a bowl game anymore. “The goal this year is not a bowl game. The goal is to go to and win the Big 12 championship.”

“I’m back”. Deion Sanders

While his players have been sweating it out in the Rocky Mountain grind, Coach Prime has been fighting a different kind of battle deep in Texas. On Wednesday, coach Deion Sanders broke his silence on his recent health scare. Reassuring fans via social media that “everything is OKAY” and that he’ll provide full details once he returns to campus in Boulder. No official return date was given, but his message oozed the trademark Prime confidence Buff Nation has come to count on.

“I’m excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program,” Sanders posted. “When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything. Until then, I’M COMING BABY, #CoachPrime.”

The 57-year-old has been away from the team for several weeks, reportedly dealing with an unspecified health issue at his Texas estate. While the mystery surrounding his condition remains, one thing is clear—he’s hungry to return, literally and figuratively. Sanders revealed he’s dropped 14 pounds during the process. When former cornerback Asante Samuel asked if Sanders had considered fasting, Coach Prime replied with a classic curveball: “What I’m dealing with right now is at whole other level.”