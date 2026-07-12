Big 10 & Big 12 College Football Programs To Play “Marquee” Non-Conference Matchup For Next 2 Seasons: Report

Big Ten and Big 12 teams rarely meet in the regular season unless they run into each other in the playoffs. That’s why a big non-conference matchup matters so much, and Texas Tech is pushing hard to line one up for 2027 and 2028.

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According to ‘Texas Tech Everything’, the Red Raiders are pushing to get a “marquee” opponent for the next two seasons (2027-2028) with the Trojans, who fit that bill perfectly. Lincoln Riley grew up in West Texas and began his college coaching path in Lubbock as a student assistant under Mike Leach. A return to Jones AT&T Stadium would feel like a homecoming and open a fresh recruiting pipeline in a state USC wants to touch more often.

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It’s important to note that some reports also said Texas Tech has had communication with USC and Notre Dame. Of the two, USC looks more feasible right now. In a realigned landscape, non-conference scheduling is critical for bowl eligibility and playoff positioning, which is why both sides are treating this as a priority.

The main plan on the table is a classic home-and-home series (one in Lubbock and one out in Los Angeles). Even with a home-and-home being plan A, athletic directors have explicitly kept an open mind about shifting to a premier neutral-site venue, which would undeniably pull in television ratings and travelling crowds.

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For both leagues, a true home-and-home with a neutral-site option checks the boxes for strength of schedule, TV inventory, and playoff optics in the expanded field era. Meanwhile, USC athletic director wants the Trojans playing 10 Power Four teams a year. Since USC’s long-standing rivalry schedule with Notre Dame is going through some hiccups, the Trojans have a rare open slot in 2027 and 2028. So it pans out.

Imago October 4, 2025, Houston, Texas, USA: Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire during the first half of a college football game between the Houston Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders on October 4, 2025 in Houston, Texas. Texas Tech won, 35-11. Houston USA – ZUMAc201 20251004_zap_c201_037 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

If these two teams actually end up playing, it will be a really big deal because they haven’t faced each other on the football field in over thirty years. Looking back, the Trojans have always gotten the best out of the Red Raiders. They are 3-0 against them. Their first meetings took place during a home-and-home split back in 1978 and 1979.

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But their most iconic showdown happened on January 2, 1995, at the legendary Cotton Bowl Classic, where USC decimated the Red Raiders with a 55-14 win in the 1995 Cotton Bowl. Since then, the Red Raiders have come a long way, especially in recent times, all thanks to Texas Tech Regent and oil tycoon Cody Campbell. Regardless, it would definitely be one of the most anticipated non-conference games of the year for college football fans everywhere.

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We will just have to wait and see if both athletic departments can officially sign the paperwork and get this on the books. It would definitely bring an incredible atmosphere to whichever stadiums get to host.

Texas Tech Red Raiders fans calling for SEC move

Texas Tech fans are absolutely the ones driving these SEC rumors right now, mostly because they are totally fed up with the Big 12. Following Brendan Sorsby’s recent investigation, the conference actually filed a counter-lawsuit against the school. Red Raiders fans felt like the Big 12 was unfairly targeting them and making an example out of their program, which caused comment sections on Instagram and Facebook to completely explode with people begging the school to jump ship.

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This chatter even got reporters straight up asking Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark about the SEC rumors during Media Days. The Red Raiders fans feel entitled to dream big because of money. Wealthy West Texas donors have poured millions, making them one of the nation’s top teams.

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However, rival fanbases have been quick to give Texas Tech a major reality check online. Critics love to point out that Tech has only won a single Big 12 football title in its entire history, so jumping to a tougher conference might not go well on the field. On top of that, big-name SEC and Big Ten schools like Georgia and Nebraska are actively boycotting scheduling games with Texas Tech because they are so annoyed by the school’s recent legal antics.

If both athletic departments finalize the paperwork, this home-and-home would deliver a marquee atmosphere in Lubbock and Los Angeles.