Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeCollege Football

Big 10 & Big 12 College Football Programs To Play “Marquee” Non-Conference Matchup For Next 2 Seasons: Report

google_perference

Add us on Google

Ameek Abdullah Jamal

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 12, 2026 | 6:30 AM EDT

HomeCollege Football

Big 10 & Big 12 College Football Programs To Play “Marquee” Non-Conference Matchup For Next 2 Seasons: Report

google_perference

Add us on Google

Ameek Abdullah Jamal

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 12, 2026 | 6:30 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Big Ten and Big 12 teams rarely meet in the regular season unless they run into each other in the playoffs. That’s why a big non-conference matchup matters so much, and Texas Tech is pushing hard to line one up for 2027 and 2028.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to ‘Texas Tech Everything’, the Red Raiders are pushing to get a “marquee” opponent for the next two seasons (2027-2028) with the Trojans, who fit that bill perfectly. Lincoln Riley grew up in West Texas and began his college coaching path in Lubbock as a student assistant under Mike Leach. A return to Jones AT&T Stadium would feel like a homecoming and open a fresh recruiting pipeline in a state USC wants to touch more often.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s important to note that some reports also said Texas Tech has had communication with USC and Notre Dame. Of the two, USC looks more feasible right now. In a realigned landscape, non-conference scheduling is critical for bowl eligibility and playoff positioning, which is why both sides are treating this as a priority.

The main plan on the table is a classic home-and-home series (one in Lubbock and one out in Los Angeles). Even with a home-and-home being plan A, athletic directors have explicitly kept an open mind about shifting to a premier neutral-site venue, which would undeniably pull in television ratings and travelling crowds.

ADVERTISEMENT

For both leagues, a true home-and-home with a neutral-site option checks the boxes for strength of schedule, TV inventory, and playoff optics in the expanded field era. Meanwhile, USC athletic director wants the Trojans playing 10 Power Four teams a year. Since USC’s long-standing rivalry schedule with Notre Dame is going through some hiccups, the Trojans have a rare open slot in 2027 and 2028. So it pans out.

article-image

Imago

If these two teams actually end up playing, it will be a really big deal because they haven’t faced each other on the football field in over thirty years. Looking back, the Trojans have always gotten the best out of the Red Raiders. They are 3-0 against them. Their first meetings took place during a home-and-home split back in 1978 and 1979.

ADVERTISEMENT

But their most iconic showdown happened on January 2, 1995, at the legendary Cotton Bowl Classic, where USC decimated the Red Raiders with a 55-14 win in the 1995 Cotton Bowl. Since then, the Red Raiders have come a long way, especially in recent times, all thanks to Texas Tech Regent and oil tycoon Cody Campbell. Regardless, it would definitely be one of the most anticipated non-conference games of the year for college football fans everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

We will just have to wait and see if both athletic departments can officially sign the paperwork and get this on the books. It would definitely bring an incredible atmosphere to whichever stadiums get to host.

Texas Tech Red Raiders fans calling for SEC move

Texas Tech fans are absolutely the ones driving these SEC rumors right now, mostly because they are totally fed up with the Big 12. Following Brendan Sorsby’s recent investigation, the conference actually filed a counter-lawsuit against the school. Red Raiders fans felt like the Big 12 was unfairly targeting them and making an example out of their program, which caused comment sections on Instagram and Facebook to completely explode with people begging the school to jump ship.

ADVERTISEMENT

This chatter even got reporters straight up asking Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark about the SEC rumors during Media Days. The Red Raiders fans feel entitled to dream big because of money. Wealthy West Texas donors have poured millions, making them one of the nation’s top teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, rival fanbases have been quick to give Texas Tech a major reality check online. Critics love to point out that Tech has only won a single Big 12 football title in its entire history, so jumping to a tougher conference might not go well on the field. On top of that, big-name SEC and Big Ten schools like Georgia and Nebraska are actively boycotting scheduling games with Texas Tech because they are so annoyed by the school’s recent legal antics.

If both athletic departments finalize the paperwork, this home-and-home would deliver a marquee atmosphere in Lubbock and Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Ameek Abdullah Jamal

2,449 Articles

Ameek Abdullah Jamal is a College Football writer at EssentiallySports. An athlete-turned-writer, he brings on-field perspective to his coverage, highlighting the energy, rivalries, and culture that define campus football. His reporting emphasizes quick-turn updates and nuanced storytelling, connecting directly with engaged fans. Ameek believes the vibrant atmosphere at college football games fosters community and is central to the sport’s growth in America. He also serves as a reporter with the ES CFB Pro Writer Program, connecting directly with fan creators. Alongside his editorial work, Ameek has led business-focused projects, including a FIFA initiative that combined strategic planning with data-driven insights, demonstrating his ability to bridge sports and analysis. Among his notable works is an exclusive interview with Alabama running back Daniel Hill, who discussed the impact of Coach Nick Saban's retirement on his career aspirations. Ameek's coverage also explores the evolving landscape of college football, including the NCAA's challenges to the NIL ecosystem and their implications for the sport's future.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Himanga Mahanta

ADVERTISEMENT