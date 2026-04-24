Big Ten Ends SEC’s Decade-Long NFL Draft Reign on Thursday: Report

Maybe it’s about time we all come together and admit the fact that the SEC is no longer the pinnacle of college football. After Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, word is that the SEC has lost its decade-long reign of sending the most first-rounders to the NFL. The Big Ten has finally caught up and ended the SEC’s 10-year streak of having the most first-round picks.

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For over a decade now, the SEC has walked into the draft city like they owned the place. But this year, the Big Ten leapfrogged them by miles. They sent 10 players in the first round compared to the SEC’s seven. First time since 2015 we are seeing the SEC getting outworked.

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The big story of the night was none other than Ohio State. Ryan Day’s Buckeyes once again proved that they are the most terrifying talent factory in college football. The Buckeyes made today history by having four of their players get drafted in the first 11 picks. This includes star wide receiver Carnell Tate (#4, Titans) and defensive standout Arvell Reese (#5, Giants).

Not to be outdone here, the Indiana Hoosiers had their biggest draft in school history when quarterback Fernando Mendoza got selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Big Ten’s top-end talent was simply too much for any other conference to match this year.

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The SEC’s production took a surprisingly sharp dip compared to its record-breaking 15 picks in 2025.

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Even though Alabama still represented well, with offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor going to the Dolphins and quarterback Ty Simpson becoming the heir apparent to Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles at #13, the conference as a whole felt a bit quiet. Big-time Southern schools like LSU and Georgia only had one player drafted in the first round, Monsoor Delaney (LSU) and Monroe Freeling (UGA).

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So, how did the Big Ten actually pull this off? Well, the SEC had it a long time coming, apparently, for two reasons. The first, and most popular consensus, is expansion into “super-conference” math, adding Oregon and USC back in 2025. Three of the Big Ten’s ten picks were from the Ducks and the Trojans, including Kenton Sadiq at 16 (New York Jets), Makai Lemon at 20 (props to Howie for pulling this one off), and Dillon Thieneman at 25 (Bears).

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The second reason has to be NIL. The NIL era and the transfer portal have changed the power hierarchy of college football. Nowadays, the top players are no longer flocking exclusively to the SEC or Alabama to become stars.

Colin Cowherd summed it up perfectly: “In the SEC, Alabama territory, your number two or three booster can be a car dealer. In the Big Ten, it’s a car maker.”

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Perks of having great billionaire alumnis. The Big Ten’s money comes from major global hubs like Hollywood, Silicon Valley (tech), and financial centers like New York and Chicago. While there are some exceptions, like LSU, the Big Ten has money to spare.

In the end, this draft might be the start of a brand-new era where the Big Ten and SEC are locked in a permanent heavyweight battle for the top spot. The Big Ten has now won three straight national titles and finally took home the “Draft Crown,” which used to be the SEC’s favorite thing to brag about. The SEC will definitely be looking for revenge in 2027. They will now go band for band with the Big Ten for the next two days at the draft.

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The other conference first-rounders

While the Big Ten and SEC were busy fighting for the top spot, the other Power Four conferences tried their best to close the gap. The ACC got carried by just Miami and Clemson. The Hurricanes had three players go in the first round. Offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa led that group at pick #10, the second tackle selected.

Rueben Bain Jr. got drafted at 16 to the Bucs, and Akheem Mesidor went to the Chargers at 22. Clemson helped out by getting stars Blake Miller and Peter Woods drafted.

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The Big 12 also put on a great show and matched its best draft performance in over ten years. They had three players drafted in the first nine picks, with Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey going No. 2 overall to the Jets, Spencer Fano of the Utah Utes at 9, and Jordyn Tyson, arguably the best WR of this year’s draft class at 8 to the Saints. The Cowboys took a flier on Malachi Williams of UCF at 23.

Even smaller schools and independents got some serious love during the first round. Notre Dame saw backs Jeremiyah Love (at 3rd) and Jadarian Price (last pick of the night) drafted on Day 1. The “Group of Five” schools saw San Diego State’s cornerback Chris Johnson go to the Dolphins at pick #27. It was a great night for the underdogs, as long as you ball, the NFL will find you no matter where you play.

Anyway, the SEC will now go band for band with the Big Ten for the next two days of the draft.