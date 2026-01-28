Big 10 Makes Life Difficult for Lincoln Riley After Tough Announcement

Lincoln Riley’s USC finished 2025 with a 9-4 record, just as the team was beginning to enjoy the moment. Sadly, hopes for a fresh start in 2026 didn’t last long. The Big Ten’s tough schedule, including Ryan Day’s Ohio State and two other Big Ten teams, has already started to challenge the Trojans’ peace of mind.

“#USC will host #OhioState on Halloween… after the Buckeyes get a BYE,” reported sports journalist Shotgun Spratling. “So the Trojans’ three toughest opponents will have two byes and a matchup with Portland State as in the week prior.”

The Trojans’ opening game has yet to be decided. USC already knew it was staring down the Big Ten’s top three from a year ago: Indiana, Ohio State, and Oregon. But the official schedule drop only confirmed how steep the climb will be for Riley’s squad in the coming season.

Oregon will play against Portland State, an FCS team, before heading to USC on September 26. It will allow Dan Lanning and his team to shake off rust and refine schemes. By the time they hit the Coliseum, they could be sharper than Riley’s program anticipates.

Ohio State will be coming off a bye before its Halloween clash with the Trojans, and defending champion Indiana will enjoy the same advantage ahead of USC’s November 14 trip to Bloomington. So, Ryan Day and his players will show up after extra rest, recovery, and prep time, while USC will have been playing week to week.

So, how challenging will it be for Riley and his team to stay in the running for the College Football Playoff? The Trojans have a tough five-game stretch ahead. They’ll face challenging away games at Indiana and Penn State, along with important home matchups against Ohio State, Oregon, and Washington. The outcomes of these games could very well determine USC’s path to the College Football Playoff.

October won’t be easy for Riley, either. From Week 4 to 6, the Trojans host Oregon, welcome Washington on October 3, then trek to Penn State to face the Nittany Lions and former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn on October 10. All this before a potential bye week, or a third unannounced non-conference test on October 17.

When it comes to next season’s national championship odds, USC sits at +3500 alongside Oklahoma and Ole Miss, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Meanwhile, three Big Ten teams, Ohio State (+650), Indiana (+700), and Oregon (+950), are currently favored ahead of the Trojans.

The Big Ten has been running college football lately, and most expect that trend to roll into next season. Meanwhile, Riley has USC balancing between the old and the new.

How Lincoln Riley is preparing his squad for the 2026 run

The Trojans are running it back in the trenches. Riley re-signed offensive lineman Alani Noa, adding to an already strong wave of returners up front. The Trojans will bring back their entire starting offensive line in 2026, with Elijah Paige and Justin Tauanuu at tackle, Noa and Tobias Raymond at guard, and Killian O’Connor anchoring the unit at center.

Even more important, all five linemen have logged multiple seasons together in Riley’s system. That kind of continuity is huge for USC, especially in an era dominated by the transfer portal, where offensive line chemistry may matter more than any other position group.

However, Riley did not shy away from making the changes where they were actually needed. USC finished the 2025 season ranked 49th nationally in total defense, surrendering 350.8 yards per game, while also tying for 48th in turnovers forced with just 18 on the year. The Trojans’ head coach thus turned to former TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson to serve as defensive coordinator.

But in Lincoln Riley’s coaching roster, there will be some familiar faces, too. For instance, their linebacker coach, Rob Ryan, will be returning for the 2026 season. As USC blends veteran stability with unfamiliar faces, all eyes turn to how the Trojans will survive the Big Ten grind.