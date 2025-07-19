Big 12 Coach’s Raw Take On Josh Hoover Revealed as TCU QB Learns NFL Fate

Well, Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs might now be on cloud nine. Thanks to their quarterback, Josh Hoover. He helped TCU win six of its final seven games last season. Hoover has now become an absolute Big 12 sensation as he threw for a school-record 3,949 yards. So, it’s obvious that Dykes would be in all praise about their quarterback star.

“That’s what Josh does better than anything — he brings out the best in everybody. He’s incredibly unselfish. The guys love him and know that he cares more about them than he does himself. That’s pretty special in today’s world, and I think he’s going to have a big year,” said the head coach. However, one needs to have a firm ground under their feet before helping others. Looks like Hoover is not standing on loose sand but on a cemented floor. And this time, he impressed someone beyond his squad, a Big 12 coach.

Last season, Hoover had spread magic on the gridiron, showcasing his impressive arm strength, a willingness to attack downfield, and the ability to make quick and fast reads. Yes, there have been some low moments too. His record-breaking season got off to a rocky start with TCU sitting at 3-3. The primary reason was Hoover, who had a hard time protecting the pigskin. On top of that Dykes’ program’s running game failed to do its job, which in turn alleviated the pressure on him. The Horned Frogs averaged only 3.9 yards per carry last season. But that did not stop Hoover from flying high.

On the July 18 episode of the Locked On Horned Frogs podcast, the host, Stephen Simcox, gave Hoover a shout-out. “I understand he had a turnover issue at the start of last season. He’s not a dual-threat guy.” The analyst continued, “But he put up really good numbers last year with the absence of a running game. He got his team to nine wins, eight wins in the regular season and he’s returning and should be poised for a big season in the same offense in year two and a half.”

Hoover finished ninth nationally in total offense, 18th in passing efficiency, and 19th in completion percentage. TCU came to Albuquerque expecting to win against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, who went 10-3 in the Sun Belt conference last season. While they claimed a 34-3 win in the Mexico Bowl, the cherry on the cake was Hoover’s stats.

via Imago Credits: Josh Hoover Instagram

Hoover racked up 252 passing yards, which gave him the TCU record for passing yards in a single season. Before that, he achieved a season high in passing yards and touchdowns, with 402 yards and four touchdowns against UCF. Need some more validation on how good the quarterback is? Simcox read out a Big 12 coach’s take on Dykes’ quarterback. “Here’s what they said about Josh Hoover, and this comes from, compiling stats, but also talking to Big 12 Coaches. ‘If you’re looking for a traditional passer who can pick a defense apart from the pocket, Hoover fits the bill.’ And this is a quote from a Big 12 coordinator.”

The analyst continued, “‘He’s the most natural thrower in our league. Hoover, the Big 12’s most productive returning passer. Set a single-season record with 3,949 passing yards last year. He’s accurate, operates the offense cleanly and efficiently, and has the zip to get the ball down the sidelines and down the field quickly. Not a dynamic runner, but is mobile enough to escape pressure or pick up a first down. Some feel he has a case as the league’s best quarterback over [Sam] Leavitt.’” Well, On3’s Andy Staples ranked Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt as the best quarterback in the Big 12 conference. So, Hoover replacing Leavitt surely leads to pro-league conversations.

Josh Hoover still needs some polishing to secure a top NFL Draft spot

Here comes a story surrounding Hoover, which not many know about. When Josh Heupel was looking for a quarterback after the Nico Iamaleava-NIL drama, he considered the TCU quarterback as a hot option to replace his former quarterback. As per the ESPN reports, the Vols reached out to Hoover, even though he stayed locked with Dykes’ program and did not dive into the transfer portal. And yet again, the quarterback passed the test of loyalty.

Hoover said to ESPN, “[My agent] didn’t even say a number. I just said, ‘No, that’s not what I want to do.’ It was pretty simple.” Right now, the Big 12 pool of draftable quarterbacks runs deep. And as the spotlight falls on Hoover, Heupel is going to regret it hard. Analyst Simcox did not swipe past the issues that Hoover has. Rather, he shared, “Here’s the scouting take for the next level. He’s not a high-level NFL prospect because of his physical limitations of ball placement, but his football IQ, combined with his work ethic, is one of the quickest throwing motions in college football.”

He continued, “The scout there, the person that they interviewed about his NFL future, says he’s not a high-level NFL prospect and the reasons for that right now are physical limitations and his ball placement, but he was super productive last year. And I still lean towards the idea that if he has another really productive season, there’s a good chance he goes to the NFL draft because his stock might never be higher.” On the opening Monday night of the season, Josh Hoover might become the man of the evening. TCU will be facing off against North Carolina, which will be playing their first game under their new head coach, Bill Belichick.