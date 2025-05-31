Big 12’s True Intentions Clarified as B1G’s Sabotage Against SEC All but Confirmed

In the heart of spring meetings in Orlando, the Big 12 made its stance loud and clear—supporting the “5+11” College Football Playoff model. A setup that provides five automatic qualifiers and 11 at-large bids. That format, along with a more complex “4-4-3-3-1+1” system, was pitched to the Big Ten and SEC earlier in May, co-signed by both the Big 12 and the ACC. The latter had almost no traction. But what’s really brewing beneath this scheduling jargon and playoff math is something deeper: a full-blown ideological standoff for the soul of the sport.

“So, while Big Ten and SEC are flirting with each other about becoming college football’s power couple, the Big 12’s response, surprisingly, has been: ‘We’re good,’” said Yahoo! Sports’ Adam Breneman. There’s no courtship, no dinner, and no movie. Just Commissioner Brett Yormark, shutting the door on talk of alliances. “No alliances, no backroom deals. Just full-throttle competition.”

While two behemoths try to show who’s in charge, Yormark made the Big 12’s message clear: “We love our out-of-conference schedule. We don’t necessarily have an alliance with any particular conference. We play them all.” It’s trench warfare with a smile—play whoever, wherever, no gimmicks.

Behind closed doors, the Big Ten and SEC are trying to build the CFP’s skeleton in their own image. The current pitch? Four automatic bids each, effectively creating a two-league oligarchy in what used to be a multi-party system. It reeks of consolidation—mini-NFL energy, minus the parity.

Breneman added, “Brian Kelly says the SEC wants the smoke. They want to prove they can hang with the Big Ten, who’s won back-to-back national titles, but behind the scenes Big Ten might block future playoff formats unless SEC moves to a 9-game schedule.” That’s a daring admission of inferiority—coming from an SEC head coach. The Big Ten isn’t just looking to win games. They want the power to block playoff structures unless the SEC agrees to a nine-game league schedule. It’s chess masked as a scheduling strategy.

Now the sabotage becomes a little more visible. The Big Ten, according to insiders, quietly clamped down on player movement in January, making it extremely difficult for their athletes to transfer to SEC programs in the critical post-bowl window. That’s not a coincidence—that’s a tactical blockade.

With the portal closing fast and SEC rosters trying to reload, Big Ten leadership might’ve pulled a power play disguised as a calendar quirk. Georgia coach Kirby Smart didn’t name names, but he read the room. “There is an outcry, there are schools, different conferences that feel like [the portal] should not fall during the playing season, I would love that. I would love to be able to play the season without it.” Translation: The Big Ten’s blocking moves disrupted Georgia’s rhythm.

Smart made it clear he’s not anti-portal or anti-NIL. “I’m great with the money [players] earn and their right to transfer; I just want the timing fixed.” And timing, in this new world of constant churn, is everything.

With Georgia using June for its key 10-day recruiting window, the April 16–25 portal window felt like it showed up uninvited. For programs trying to develop roster continuity and evaluate spring talent, that mid-season disruption could tilt the board. Now imagine that being weaponized by your biggest competitor.

While the Big Ten and SEC wield scheduling as a weapon and try to control the future postseason with playoff slots and portal timing, the Big 12 has opted for clarity through chaos. No manipulation. No smoke and mirrors. Just pure football.

B1G holding the line on SEC schedule standoff

Things are heating up in Destin, Florida—and we’re not just talking about the beach weather. The SEC is feeling a little pressure cooker action from the Big Ten, and it all boils down to one thing: scheduling.

The Big Ten is not on board with supporting the SEC’s preferred CFP format—not unless the SEC agrees to play nine conference games. Yup, you heard that right. The Big Ten has been rolling with a nine-game league slate since 2017, while the SEC is still clinging to its eight-game format like it’s a vintage jersey.

Here’s where it gets juicy: thanks to a memorandum of understanding signed by all the conferences last spring, the Big Ten and SEC basically have veto power over any future playoff format. So, if one doesn’t budge, nothing moves forward.

Meanwhile, inside the SEC spring meetings, there’s a tug-of-war going on. Many SEC athletic directors are leaning toward the “4-4-2-2-1+3” model, but pushback from coaches has made any forward motion feel like running in sand. With SEC presidents meeting Wednesday night, don’t expect any final decisions on playoff formats or an eight- vs. nine-game schedule vote.