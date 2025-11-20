Bill Belichick Caught Stumbling as Doubts Arise in UNC Contract Post-NFL Rumors

Usually in college football, every program has an RB1 and RB2. They love to run with two trusted running backs rather than bet on the fourth guy on the depth chart. However, at Belichick’s UNC, everybody gets a nod. Is it a sign of confidence, or are they just lost?

On November 19, UNC reporter Noah Weiskopf hit Belichick with the answer during Wednesday’s press conference about his usage of four to five running backs: “Going back to some of the fluctuating snap downs, do you feel like at all for this player that’s hard for them to get into a rhythm and sort of how you balance, like, for example, the running backs, with having four to five guys play every game, do you feel like it’s hard for them to get into a rhythm versus wanting to ride the hot hand?”

Bill Belichick kept it blunt: “I don’t know.” His classic committee approach is in full effect with the running backs, meaning he’s not relying on just one guy to get the job done. This is a big change from last year when Omarion Hampton was the main star, and now a new group of backs has stepped up. We’ve seen several guys get touches, including Demon June and Davion Gause, which is a key part of how Belichick operates. In fact, Belichick himself said, “I definitely don’t think it’s all going to come from one person.”

The problem is, nobody is cashing in or doing even half of what Omarion Hampton’s work rate was. Even though Demon June (45.2 yards per game) has been known as the certified unofficial RB1, the team as a whole has only averaged around 109.1 rushing yards per game. Basically, UNC’s 2025 campaign under Belichick has been a bit uneven, and the running back group, while not having a single superstar, is exactly how Belichick likes to do things. While they might not be heading to a bowl game, they have been developing a solid group of backs for the future.

The Tar Heels, so far, have finished with a 4–6 record, including two straight wins to get back in the game for a bowl spot, but a loss to Wake Forest seems to have put a damper on that. The team had some rough patches, especially in the middle of the season, but they showed some good fight in close losses and recent victories. UNC will need to wait and see if its schedule allows for a bowl game after all. However, it’s uncertain what Bill Belichick’s future in Chapel Hill looks like.

Bill Belichick NFL/contract rumours

Bill Belichick might be under some pressure despite insisting he won’t leave UNC for the NFL. A North Carolina journalist isn’t confident that staying loyal to the college game will guarantee Belichick a long-term future in Chapel Hill. Even though he has shut down all NFL rumors, his name came up after the New York Giants fired Brian Daboll, sparking buzz about a possible return to the league. However, Belichick shut it down before it got way too comfortable.

“Despite circulating rumors, I have not and will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies. Since arriving in Chapel Hill, my commitment to the UNC Football program has not wavered.”

On November 18, Brian Murphy noted that Belichick has received no changes to his contract alongside this statement, which is unusual because such announcements often come with new deals or bonuses.

While many programs lock in their coaches with long-term extensions, UNC already signed Belichick to a five-year, $10 million-per-year deal. Other schools, like Texas A&M, Indiana, and Nebraska, have been proactive with contracts, but UNC’s Tar Heels might still be unsure about Belichick’s long-term plans. Even an insider reportedly suggested that Belichick should consider retiring, showing that loyalty alone doesn’t guarantee stability in college football.