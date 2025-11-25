Bill Belichick Gets Called Out by ESPN Reporter Under Lawsuit by Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Even with a legacy defined by multiple Super Bowl titles, Bill Belichick hasn’t immediately found another NFL coaching opportunity since leaving the Patriots. According to ESPN insider Pablo Torre on the Joe Budden Podcast, the hesitation isn’t about Belichick’s football smarts, but they seriously doubted his ability to surround himself with a winning crew anymore.

“What NFL teams told me is that what they stopped trusting was Bill Belichick’s ability to surround himself with the right people, as in, they didn’t trust who he would bring into the building,” Torre said.

Instead, they decide to look at the other options. Part of the reason is that Belichick wanted to be both the coach and the GM, and his GM work wasn’t very good. Another problem is Belichick’s coaching tree. Pablo did not pull any punches on that one:

“Bill Belichick’s coaching tree is… It’s nonexistent,” he said. “All these guys try to do Bill Belichick karaoke when they get a full-time job, and they fail.” That’s the problem in a nutshell with Bill Belichick’s career.

A big reason for this was Belichick’s record after Tom Brady left the Patriots in 2020. Without his Hall of Fame quarterback, Belichick’s teams fell off significantly (29 wins-38 losses). His track record for hiring quality offensive coordinators and developing quarterbacks was very poor.

For example, giving roles to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, who had little experience on that side of the ball, made teams seriously question his judgment. Even though Belichick is among the greatest, the coaches he mentors haven’t succeeded on their own.

He quoted Bob Kraft saying Belichick is an “idiot savant” – brilliant in football but lacking in other areas. Torre added, “We are seeing the idiot in control,” meaning without the right support around him, Belichick’s weaknesses are more exposed. Word got around the league that things ended badly between Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. In fact, Kraft supposedly warned Falcons owner Arthur Blank to be wary of Belichick during their hiring process.

Ultimately, Torre argues that NFL teams aren’t ignoring Belichick’s talent; they just don’t trust the team he would build around himself. Pablo Torre has been going after Bill Belichick’s reputation since he joined the Chapel Hill back in December with his GF Jordon Hudson. After 10 months of hassling and some false news spread, Jordon Hudson had it enough and is now ready to take it to the courts.

Jordon Hudson plans to take the feud to the next level

Pablo Torre has devoted multiple episodes to Jordon Hudson and her relationship with North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick on his namesake podcast. Torre previously reported that Hudson was banned from the UNC football facility, but the school quickly denied that claim. Hudson, 24, has actively participated in the team’s season, showing up for pregame and post-game events throughout the year.

Hudson announced on social media that she is suing Torre over his reporting. Torre had claimed that UNC football general manager Michael Lombardi was telling people Hudson had been banned.

To push back, Hudson shared a photo online showing herself wearing an all-access media pass for UNC football, along with a necklace that said “banned.” She used the post to highlight what she sees as inaccurate reporting and the ongoing public dispute with Torre.

Torre responded online, inviting Hudson to appear as a guest on his podcast, though she has not accepted. Hudson also disputed another report from Torre, which said she had listed the wrong birth year on a UNC internal document.

She posted screenshots showing that the mistake was made by UNC staff, not her, and called it one of many false and defamatory reports. The lawsuit and the public argument between Hudson and Torre continue to draw attention to the controversy surrounding the coverage.