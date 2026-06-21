Bill Belichick Hijacks Elite WR Recruitment From 4 SEC Schools After Late Recruiting Push

Despite going 4-8 and dealing with a cascade of troubles in Year 1, UNC Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick still found a way to outwork not one, not two, but four SEC powerhouses when it came to South Carolina’s No. 1 wideout, Amare Patterson. Interestingly, Belichick and UNC were not in contention until late May. After just three weeks of diabolical recruiting, the former Patriots head coach managed to get their hands on him.

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North Carolina entered the race late, but Belichick’s staff moved quickly. Most recruiting experts expected Amare Patterson to stay in the SEC, with Georgia and South Carolina viewed as favorites for much of the process. After an offer on May 26, Patterson said the Tar Heels stayed in touch, kept pushing after his visit, and made him feel at home. By the time he chose UNC, the momentum had clearly shifted.

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Georgia hosted him in mid-May, while South Carolina simultaneously pushed to retain him. Heading into the final days, Georgia, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, and North Carolina were all firmly in the mix. Earlier this week, Patterson finally made his decision.

“I will be taking my talents to North Carolina,” Patterson said while announcing his commitment on CBS.

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The relationship between Patterson and UNC began through former Bluffton High School teammate Carnell Warren, who is now a freshman in Chapel Hill. Warren spoke highly of the program and helped put Patterson on the coaching staff’s radar.

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North Carolina wasted no time in making its move.

“They offered me the same day,” Patterson told Rivals. “They were like, ‘Bro, you’ve got to take an OV,’ so I went down there, and they recruited me hard ever since.”

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That official visit quickly became the turning point.

“They treated me so well,” Patterson said. “All the players treated me like I was already on the team. It was just a brotherhood. They kept in contact with me after the visit, added me to group chats, and made me feel like I belonged.”

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This isn’t Belichick’s first late-turn recruiting win. When Bill Belichick took over North Carolina, few expected him to replicate his late-round NFL draft magic on the college recruiting trail so quickly. In New England, he built a dynasty by turning later-round picks into champions, Tom Brady in the sixth round, Julian Edelman in the seventh, while developing dozens into reliable starters.

He brought that same scouting mindset to Chapel Hill, and it showed first in the 2025 class, which ESPN called the “biggest riser” after Belichick remade it on National Signing Day. When it comes to Amare Patterson, his commitment story is the classic Belichick pattern: late entry, sharp evaluation, board flipped.

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Group chats and daily contact with the staff kept Patterson engaged after his visit. He committed earlier this week, becoming UNC’s 16th commitment in the 2027 class and currently the highest-rated recruit in the group.

On the field, Patterson brings elite speed and big-play ability. His 10.5-second 100m and 48 catches for 877 yards rank him among the top receivers nationally.

The head coach was a big part of it

So what made Patterson choose North Carolina over Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, and LSU? A lot of it came down to Bill Belichick.

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“My confidence in North Carolina only grew after spending time around Coach Belichick and the staff,” Patterson said. “It feels good to play for a proven winner. I feel like they’re doing something special over there, and I want to be a part of it.”

“Coach Belichick is a proven winner,” Patterson said. “He keeps a laid-back demeanor, but he coaches with intensity and stays fully engaged on the field.”

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Wide receivers coach Freddie Warren also played a major role in the recruitment. Patterson said Warren encouraged him to help build something special at UNC. Patterson also has big goals away from football. He plans to major in architecture and hopes to build affordable housing while in college. Patterson’s commitment signals Belichick can compete for elite talent despite UNC’s 4-8 start.