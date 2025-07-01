Billy Napier Gets Big Florida Message From 2027 In-State Prospect on Monday

UF’s June recruiting blitz turned heads across the SEC. With 13 commitments, 12 of them coming from the loaded 2026 class. Florida Gators looked like a program catching fire. But last week has cooled the buzz just a bit, with a string of recruiting losses testing the momentum. That didn’t stop Billy Napier and his staff from pushing further downfield. This time, looking beyond the horizon to the 2027 cycle, and landing what might be a future-defining signal in-state.

That signal? It came quietly and confidently on Monday when one of the state’s most versatile rising defenders walked into Future 50 Media Day wearing a Florida bracelet and didn’t hesitate to make his lean known. “I feel like it’s very tough to match that if you’re not as local of a team,” said 2027 linebacker Kaden Woodie. “They’ve been recruiting me very hard.” The message was clear: Napier’s investment in local talent is landing early and with substance.

Kaden Woodie, out of Spruce Creek High School (Fl.) has already drawn national attention despite having three full high school seasons left to play. While he’s listed as a linebacker in most circles, Woodie plays more like a chess piece. His film reveals a defender who’s equally comfortable as an EDGE, in the box, or even covering in nickel packages. He’s long, aggressive, and flat-out punishing when he arrives at the ball. At 6-foot-3 and listed at 195 pounds, Woodie claims he’s already packed on 25 more—and looks every bit of it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

But it’s not just the size or versatility that makes Woodie special. It’s the way he moves. His closing speed and sideline-to-sideline range jump off the tape, and when he arrives at the ball, he brings both the hammer and the hands. He’s violent in space, patient when reading plays, and, crucially, has shown he can cover ground in coverage with his length. That’s becoming a must-have trait for high-level LB in today’s spread offenses.

And his work ethic matches the on-field output. Reports say Woodie already shows strength in the weight room, flashing early signs of a frame that can hold even more size as he matures. He’s also no stranger to spring competition, as he competed in both the shot put and sprints during track season—showing a rare combination of power and burst that few underclassmen can match. That cross-training doesn’t just serve as fun; it shows that the kid understands how to be great across multiple athletic fronts.

On3’s industry rankings currently list him as the No. 466 overall player in the 2027 cycle, No. 57 in Florida, and No. 35 among LBs. That number is likely to climb fast once his junior season begins. More important than the numbers, though, is the offer list. Power conference schools like Louisville, Syracuse, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia have already entered the mix. That many early offers for a 2027 prospect aren’t just noise. It’s a signal that scouts see an every-down backer in the making, leaving Billy Napier

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Billy Napier heat up with more momentum on defense

After showing major love to 2027 LB Kaden Woodie, son of Bethune-Cookman head coach Raymond Woodie Jr., Billy Napier and the Florida staff are riding that spark into real recruiting traction. When you’ve got the bracelet and the bloodlines, eyes follow. And now, they’re starting to pile up. No. 24 CB CJ Hester is the latest blue-chip name to feel the Gators’ pull for 2026 class.

According to On3’s Chad Simmons, Florida is “continuing to trend” for the four-star Cocoa, Florida native. A lean and long 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back with serious range and instincts. If Hester decides to stay home and rock the orange and blue, he’d be the second cornerback committed to Florida’s 2026 class, forming a nasty duo on the back end.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The buzz doesn’t stop there. On the defensive line, Florida’s been aggressive. They’re trending positively with four-star trench anchor Kendall Guervil, and they were in the final group for fellow four-star Preston Carey. Both are names that can immediately bolster Florida’s edge identity—a crucial piece in Napier’s build-it-from-the-trenches plan. Florida’s 2026 class is taking shape with some real backbone. Four-star corner CJ Bronaugh leads the back end, four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy provides power in the front seven, and four-star wideout Marquez Daniel gives the offense some burst.