Billy Napier Gets Head-Turning Update on Elite WR Target as Gators See Major Recruiting Surge

Imagine this: a hot target coming up with stats that one would expect to witness only in the video game CFB 25. Well, lucky you. You no longer have to envision this. College football is all set to welcome such a recruit with these exceptional stats. A 6’3” and 180-pound wide receiver star from St. Augustine. All four major recruiting services have listed the young chap as a four-star prospect, with ESPN grading him the highest at 148th overall. Now, who is it the one who has the spotlights on him?

That’s none other than Somourian Wingo, the hot target of the 2026 class. On film, it doesn’t matter if Wingo lines up in the slot or out wide; he is a touchdown threat on every play. Want to know about his stats that make the recruiting trail buzz with Wingo’s name? As a junior, he had 71 catches for 1,119 yards and 14 touchdowns during the 2024 season. Now, if you don’t trust the numbers, there are the tapes. That’s when Wingo leaves a mark with not just his catch radius that helps him to catch almost anything thrown in his direction, but also his ability to keep the play going and turn it into six points. Now, who is likely to bring the package home? Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.

On June 14, Florida insider and 247Swamps writer Tyler Harden shared massive intel. The tweet read, “Four-star WR Somourian Wingo was at #Florida for an official visit to a week ago. He’s made some changes in his visit plans, and he gave an update on where Florida stands within those changes.” Already, Wingo’s visit this weekend in Gainesville has apparently gone so well that On3 has logged a prediction for Wingo to commit to Florida. And now comes this update. The wide receiver has made it clear about the tentative date when he is going to close his commitment. “I may commit early, but I won’t announce it until late July, early August.” But what are the changes that Harden hinted at?

Wingo had made a trip to Gainesville on June 6. The 4-tar had a visit scheduled to Alabama a week later, on June 13. However, Wingo confirmed that he did not make the trip to Tuscaloosa. Now, what can we derive from this move? Right now, he will be living with the effects of his latest trip to the Gators’ squad until he flies off to South Carolina on June 20. Wingo has an intimate familiarity with UF, having also made multitudinous marches to the interior of the state to meet up with Napier and his staff last year. During this process, he had struck a strong bond with wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales. Napier and his staffer have put an emphasis on developing Wingo. Plus, the two’s individual extensive histories sending receivers to the NFL also stand out in the hot recruit’s mind.

“That’s a huge factor. Just me knowing that I’m gonna be surrounded by a lot of good people and I’m gonna be developed. That’s another key factor, as far as me making my decision,” shared Wingo. But that doesn’t mean Napier can hit the snooze button and take a relaxed nap. A big threat is looming for the Gators on the recruiting trail.

A rivalry rekindled on the recruiting race surrounding Somourian Wingo

Just like Florida, their ACC rival, Miami, has hosted Wingo several times over the last two years. However, it was only on the June 6 weekend, he was able to visit campus in an official visit capacity, and it offered more depth. And that’s when the battle appears to come down to the Gators and Mario Cristobal’s Hurricanes duking it out for their backyard talent, Wingo.

Anyhow, we all know about the rivalry between the Gators and the Hurricanes, which dates back to 1938. UM now leads the all-time series 29-27. Last season, too, Cristobal’s boys crushed Napier’s squad in mere specks of dust in their 17-41 heroic feat. Now that Miami thought of pestering Miami on the recruiting trail, were they able to leave a mark in Wingo’s heart? Coming off the visit, the wide receiver said, “All the people stood out — the staff, the players. It’s always a good time being here spending time with the players and coaches, it’s a blessing more than anything.”

The well-rounded trip to South Florida also came with more sit-downs from assistant coaches under Mario Cristobal, including wide receivers coach Kevin Beard. As Somourian Wingo shared, “The bond always strengthens when I’m around KB,” Wingo said. “Especially this weekend, being around him with my family. Showing that he can be that same person around my family, my siblings. He’s an all-around good dude. Good coach. It’s a blessing to know him.” Billy Napier finally has his sights set on the team to beat for Wingo’s signature.