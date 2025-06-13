Billy Napier Gets Strong Florida Message From 5-Star EDGE After Cryptic Update From SEC Rivals Camp

During the 2024 season, Billy Napier finally caught a break. The Florida Gators head coach was walking a tightrope with his job security, but he has quarterback DJ Lagway to thank for keeping him afloat. Gator Nation didn’t expect Lagway’s debut to shatter records, but that’s exactly what happened—he broke Chris Leak’s 21-year-old passing yards record in his very first start. Now, Napier understands just how powerful recruiting can be. But the road hasn’t exactly been smooth.

The Gators watched their highest-rated linebacker commit, Izaiya Williams, flip to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. Then, 4-star safety Devin Jackson reopened his recruitment right after spring ball. So it’s no surprise Napier is now going all-in, trying to piece together a 2026 class that can stack up in the SEC. Enter: 5-star EDGE Trenton Henderson. And the early signs are looking promising.

On June 12, Gators Online senior writer Corey Bender tweeted, “Trenton Henderson’s official visit in Gainesville this weekend could be the turning point as Florida and LSU battle for the top EDGE recruit.” So, where does Florida stand with him? “I think it would be a good fit for me,” Henderson said.

The talented pass rusher from Pensacola has narrowed his choices to Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Texas, USC, and Vanderbilt. But what pushed Florida toward the top?

Back in January, Henderson said, “I shadowed Jalen Wiggins. It was great shadowing him, he’s a great role model, I learned a lot from him. The highlight was just him telling me how he goes through a college day and just seeing that it’s more than football.” That visit clearly stuck. Since then, Napier’s Gators have stayed near the top of his list.

“Florida is one of the top contenders,” Henderson confirmed. But he’s not just chasing a big brand name. He’s got his eyes on development. “I’m looking for a coaching staff that I feel like can develop me and make me a better player both on and off the field.”

Still, nothing’s official yet. And until Henderson makes a final decision, Napier has reason to keep looking over his shoulder—especially toward another SEC power.

A nightmare awaits Billy Napier for the 2025 season

Just before Henderson praised Napier’s program, Steve Sarkisian and Texas made their own move. The five-star EDGE dropped a cryptic image from his Texas visit that had fans buzzing. It was a snapshot of the Longhorns’ football facility showing a Texas jersey with Henderson’s name and the number 7 on it. Right next to it? A digital countdown clock.

Message unclear. But with 79 days on the timer, social media went into overdrive, guessing it could signal Henderson’s commitment timeline—and maybe even hinting he’s leaning toward Texas. Could it be real? Possibly. But then again, LSU was once the frontrunner too. “LSU set the standard,” Henderson said.

That means Florida isn’t alone in this tug-of-war. First it was LSU. Now it’s Texas. Florida’s still in the mix, but Napier’s far from safe. And to make matters more urgent, he’s got bigger problems coming fast.

According to College Football News, Florida faces the toughest strength of schedule in the country heading into 2025. They top the rankings with a brutal 343.5 schedule strength score. The grind starts early—with road games at LSU and Miami. Then comes October, stacked with clashes against Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. And of course, they’ll close out the regular season against archrival Florida State.

Even Cousin Shane added to the concern. “Nine and three could be on the table if everything lines up. But even then, the best might not be enough to get you in.”

If that wasn’t enough, Napier just lost a key staffer. Chris Couch, Florida’s GameChanger coordinator, left the program and took a job at Houston. Another piece gone at a time when the Gators desperately need cohesion.

So while Trenton Henderson’s comments brought a ray of hope, Billy Napier still finds himself stuck in a pressure cooker. Whether he can pull Henderson into the class or not, one thing’s clear—every win matters, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. Because in Gainesville, the margin for error just keeps shrinking.