Billy Napier, JMU Send Heartfelt Note to 8YO Superfan Battling Brain Tumor: “Proud of You”

New to James Madison Dukes, Billy Napier has found his motivation early in his tenure. No, it is not a veteran coach or a player. It was the courage of an 8-year-old fighter that moved Napier to record a heartfelt message. Inspired by the youngster’s fight against a brain tumor, the Dukes turned on the cameras and recorded messages to support the young fighter.

“JP, it’s Coach Napier with James Madison Football,” Napier introduced himself, followed by a heartfelt message. “Man, I just want you to know I’m so proud of you. Your toughness, your grit, you’re inspiring all of us. And your story has inspired our players. I’ve had a chance to talk with a couple of the guys about you. They’re so excited that you’re done with radiation, and you continue your journey.”

Katie and Nick Macri’s apple of the eye, their 8-year-old son, John Paul Macri, was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) in March last year. The National Cancer Institute describes DIPG as a fast-moving and uncommon tumor that develops in the brainstem. It’s the control center for breathing, heart rate, vision, and movement.

Each year, about 300 children, most between ages 5 and 10, are diagnosed. Because of where the tumor grows, surgery simply is not possible. That’s what made John Paul’s treatment even more difficult. He only had to go through rounds of radiation.

Napier could feel the pain that the little one’s parents must have been going through since he himself is the father of two sons aged 11 and 9. According to the latest updates, John Paul’s mother posted a video of the little one ringing the bell in the hospital. Dressed in a James Madison color, purple hoodie with “JESUS WON” written in gold, and a purple beanie, the 8-year-old was seen smiling as he took part in the much-awaited ritual done on the last day of radiation.

“Bell rung, another battle complete 💜John 16:33 #jesuswon,” wrote the proud mother.

While Duke’s head coach started the video by claiming that the James Madison players are proud of John Paul, the video also attached small clips as proof.

“What’s up, JP? This is your buddy, BK,” said Napier’s quarterback, Blake Kendall. “Just wanted to say congratulations on finishing radiation. I’m so proud of you. I’ve been checking in with your mom every single week, and I know you’re just fighting so hard. I’m so proud of you, buddy.”

This is not the first time that James Madison came forward to uplift the spirits of a cancer fighter. Back in 2022, they raised money to fund former JMU football player Diamonté-Tucker Dorsey’s mother’s cancer treatment.

John Paul’s family created a Tough2gether page to raise funds for the little one’s treatment. Their goal is $3,000,000, and to date, they have already raised $22,659.98. While financial help is important, how did Napier’s squad uplift John Paul’s spirit?

Before Billy Napier, Bob Chesney made the young fighter’s dream come true

It’s been only months since Napier took up James Madison’s charge. So, he was not lucky enough to host John Paul in person. But the former head coach, Bob Chesney, made sure to motivate the little one when he stepped onto campus last year in April.

“This spring, the James Madison University football team opened their hearts and their field to the Macri family, reminding us all of the power and strength found in unity and compassion,” the proud mother wrote to share his gratitude for the football team.

The pictures captured John Paul shaking hands with the then-head coach. In another picture, the little warrior is seen lifted in the arms of the Dukes’ players. They gathered some beautiful memories from the camp, which made April 12 the “best day” of John Paul’s life.

With the ball tucked securely after a handoff from Blake Kendall Jr., he raced to the end zone, where a celebration awaited. His teammates lifted him in triumph as purple and gold streamers danced overhead and the Marching Royal Dukes played JMU’s anthem. Head coach Chesney then handed John Paul the game ball, honoring a run that meant more than just six points.

Time to see whether Billy Napier gets lucky to spend time on campus with John Paul this season.