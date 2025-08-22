Billy Napier Urged to Confront $3.7M Reality After Delaying Quarterback Call

Reminder: Not every time the God of Luck will smile at you. Florida Gators’ Billy Napier got to understand this. Last season, his $3.7 million quarterback, DJ Lagway, was his savior, who stopped his head coaching thread from snapping off. But walking into this season, Lagway’s unavailability is already bringing cold sweat to Napier’s forehead. That’s when Greg McElroy stirred some more fear.

He stated, “The worst-case scenario is that he’s [Lagway] not at 100%. The worst-case scenario is that he’s not available every single week throughout the season.” And as per the latest scrimmage updates, things did not look quite good when it comes to Lagway. On that note college football analyst tries to take the blinders off Napier’s eyes.

On the August 21st episode of the Another Dooley Noted Podcast, analyst Cole Cubelic dished out a bitter pill for Napier to swallow. He said, “I love DJ. I think he’s a great kid. I think he’s a great football player. But it is a 100% fair in my opinion to say, ‘Okay, now we’re developing a little bit of a track record of inavailability.’ Be it a practice, a week, half a season, whatever it is, we need more consistency of availability because, as we know, specifically at that position, I’ve got to have you out there all the time, not some of the time.”

Florida freshman quarterback DJ Lagway, shown Aug. 13 at a Gators practice in Gainesville, was the nation s No. 1 recruit at his position in 2024.

As we know, in college football, a quarterback, unlike other positions, being consistently available is non-negotiable. However, things are different when it comes to Lagway. After their August 16 scrimmage, it was reported that Lagway once again did not participate in the scrimmage after sitting out the earlier practice. Napier’s quarterback went missing from the 7v7 drills. Turns out that his calf injury is still not ready to part ways with him. But it’s high time that Napier holds the reins tightly.

Cubelic further stressed his point, clarifying that they are not seeing Lagway as injury-prone, but the pattern of missing the practices can add to becoming a major liability. He said, “I don’t think it’s something that I look at and say, ‘Oh, he’s got injury issues.’ But it there are some trends developing in availability, and that can’t happen if Florida’s going to exceed expectations this year, because as I’ll give Roman Harper credit for this and Roman said it on our show Monday night last year.”

Florida fans must have thought Napier would get rid of the Lagway confusion after he was extremely limited during the spring practice. But poor Napier! He himself is drowning in the sea of confusion. And for now, he has hit the ‘delay’ button.

Billy Napier stands on loose ground that stops him from making the big call

Napier is yet not over the trauma of Lagway falling prey to injury against Georgia in November 2024. The head coach can’t take a risk with Lagway, who gifted them a completion rate of a solid 59.9% and 1915 yards, and 12 touchdowns by inviting the injury gods. So, he is now playing safe as Napier addressed the media. “Yeah, it’s still very much a battle. You know, I wish I had more clarity, but I don’t. So, we’ll continue to work with that group this week. And hopefully, the closer we get to game week, the more clarity we’ll have. So, still nothing clear-cut,” confessed the head coach.

Napier has got his backup options ready. Louisville graduate transfer Harrison Bailey. His lone start since the 2020 season at Tennessee came in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. He completed 16 of 25 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns in the 35-34 win. However, Napier’s practice gifted fans a totally different reality. As Zach Abolverdi reported on August 16, “Redshirt sophomore Aidan Warner had the best day among the quarterbacks and got more snaps in this scrimmage than Louisville grad transfer Harrison Bailey, which wasn’t the case last week.” Aidan Warner was the first QB to go out with the first team in the two-minute offense.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But deep down, Billy Napier knows that he can’t settle for anyone for the QB1 spot other than DJ Lagway. As SEC Mike further stressed upon how if anyone steers them through the tunnel of success, it’s going to be Lagway. He shared, “So, I just hate this for Florida fans. And again, hopefully, fingers crossed, this is nothing to be too concerned about, but I am officially not hitting the panic button, but I got my hand hovering over it, if that makes sense. Because this guy can’t stay healthy, and without DJ Lagway is the one that unlocks massive potential for Florida. Without him, I mean, you tell me.” Is Napier already hearing his last bell ringing without the Lagway lucky charm?