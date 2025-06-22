Billy Napier’s Florida Lands First 2027 Commit With No. 4 Recruit to Fend Off Interest From SEC Rival

Do you remember the tag Paul Finebaum gave Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier? An “abject disaster.” Well, the analyst had his reasons. Under Napier’s watch, Florida missed a bowl game in 2023—the program’s first miss since 2017. Those disappointing 6-7 and 5-7 seasons made the latest 8-win season feel like a breeze. However, Napier’s now busy cleaning up his image. And what better way to do that than by becoming a real threat on the recruiting trail?



When it comes to the 2025 class, Florida has made it into the Top 10 on On3. However, they’re still catching up with the 2026 class, currently at No. 13. And guess what? Napier has already started building his 2027 roster, landing their first commitment.

On June 21, Hayes Fawcett confirmed, “BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Tramond Collins (2027) has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits.”

More than just the excitement of getting their first commitment, Napier is happy to have shut out his SEC rivals with Collins. Reports say the 6’2″, 185-pound athlete from Cottondale, FL, chose the Gators over Tennessee, Auburn, and Kentucky. All these teams had their eyes on Collins, as he’s ranked the No. 4 athlete in the 2027 class. This young chap definitely brings a strong resume.

Playing in 10 games last season, Collins totaled 402 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 13 receptions, according to MaxPreps. While Napier’s latest addition played as a sophomore, he was slotted in as a running back for his offense. Back then, he rushed the ball 31 times for 661 yards and nine touchdowns. Talking about Collins’ heroic feat? He logged a 100-yard rushing touchdown.

While Billy Napier is yet to wrap up the 2026 recruiting drive, Florida’s Grill, the Ville recruiting event paired with Friday Night Lights camp, gave the Gators a chance to lay the groundwork in the 2027 cycle. Plus, with Collins’ commitment, Napier got lucky to have a dual-sport athlete in his 2027 roster.

The ATH also plays basketball at the prep level. This past season, he averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.3 steals in 21.9 minutes per game. And Napier has been lucky to have beaten their in-state rivals, Florida State, who were also running the Collins’ race. Looks like the luck is finally turning in the Gators’ favor.

Billy Napier’s Gators are leading the race for an elite WR

College football is about to welcome a recruit with stats you’d only expect in a video game. And guess what? Billy Napier and the Gators might just land him. They have a high chance of getting Somourian Wingo, a 6’3″, 180-pound wide receiver star from St. Augustine.

As a junior in 2024, Wingo racked up 71 catches for 1,119 yards and 14 touchdowns. His highlight tapes are just as impressive. This hot target for Napier has an incredible catch radius, allowing him to grab almost anything thrown his way. Plus, his unique skill is keeping plays alive and turning them into touchdowns.

There’s good news for Napier. On June 14, Florida insider and 247Sports writer Tyler Harden revealed, “Four-star WR Somourian Wingo was at #Florida for an official visit a week ago. He’s made some changes in his visit plans, and he gave an update on where Florida stands within those changes.”

Billy Napier and his staff have already earned Wingo’s trust, as he made numerous trips to meet them last year. Speaking about those visits, he shared, “That’s a huge factor. Just me knowing that I’m gonna be surrounded by a lot of good people and I’m gonna be developed. That’s another key factor, as far as me making my decision.” Now, Wingo has the Gators in his 2 schools alongside rival Miami Hurricanes. Could brighter days be on the horizon for the Gators?