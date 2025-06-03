Billy Napier’s Florida Loses Key Staffer to $78M Big 12 Program After Being Forced to Face Harsh Reality

The popular saying goes, ‘If winter is here, can spring be far behind?’ For Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier, the cold, chilly months of winter got a new subscription. Already, Napier walks into the 2025 season with much scrutiny, potentially heating his seat. Just when the head coach might have thought that he was going to walk hand in hand with his coaches to let go of the heavy burden, he got a rude awakening. One of his coaching staff left his squad for a $78 million Big 12 program, just when Napier might have needed him the most.

These key departures turn out to be too much for the head coach to handle. You name them – defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong, Bird Sherrill, are just a few names who have been part of the mass exodus of coaches over the past year. As if being blessed with a brutal schedule was not enough of 2025 woes for Napier’s squad.

Billy Napier watches another staffer exit the stage

The Houston Cougars are hiring Florida’s Chris Couch, reported Matt Zenitz. “Couch was Florida’s GameChanger coordinator the last three seasons. He previously worked under Houston coach Willie Fritz at Tulane from 2016-20,” the insider added. Couch, who led Florida’s special teams units from 2022-23 until splitting the role with Joe Houston in 2024, will now be the special teams coordinator in Houston. Well, Couch’s time in Napier’s squad had its ups and downs. It came with notoriety due to the team’s struggles on special teams in his two seasons. During his stint, Napier’s squad had been plagued by untimely penalties, not having enough players on the field, and having too many players on the field. The inconsistencies overall led to Napier paying a heavy cost.

However, his earlier chapters were successful ones. For instance, Couch had considerable success with the Ragin’ Cajuns. He helped the program reach great heights as they ranked ninth in net punting, tied-for-10th in blocked kicks, 15th in punting average, and 17th in kickoff return defense during his lone season.

His Tulane chapter as the special teams analyst and recruiting coordinator, too, came off pretty well as the Green Wave ranked in the top half of the American Athletic Conference and top-50 nationally in both kick and punt returns. While his tenure in Napier’s squad failed to pull off success can be the major reason behind his flip, there might be two more reasons.

Napier’s defensive coordinator, Armstrong, who was initially relieved of playcalling duties during the 2024 season, also joined the Cougars, giving Couch the assurance and a feeling of comfort. Plus, he previously worked for Houston head coach Will Fritz at Tulane from 2016-20.

By now, Napier might have grown a thick skin towards coaches poaching. Last year in March, the Gators lost their linebackers coach, Jay Bateman, to Texas A&M, cornerbacks coach, Will Harris, to the Miami Hurricanes. As Napier’s search to fill Couch’s seat begins, he must not lose focus on what he has on his plate. A torture track.

Billy Napier’s Florida will have no time to catch their breath

As per the College Football News, the Florida Gators have the toughest strength of schedule ahead of the 2025 season. Napier’s squad checks in at the top spot with a 343.5 strength of schedule rating. The Gators are now staring down a brutal 2025 schedule loaded with SEC heavyweights and marquee matchups. The season opener is set against FCS Long Island, which accounts for 137 of the 343.5 SOS points. Post which, they hit the roads.

Napier’s is going to have a tough time on the road, facing off against LSU and Miami. And then comes October, which features a home clash with Texas and trips to Texas A&M and Georgia. The hustle and bustle continues with fights against Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Tennessee, before they close the season against rival FSU. With this, Napier will not have an easy week to catch his breath. Based on this, SEC insider Cousin Shane cooked up a reality check.

“Nine and three could be on the table if everything lines up. But even then, the best might not be enough to get you in.” While Florida fans can envision a picture of the Gators’ playoff ticket passing through a paper shredder, they still count on that one person who is going to guard the playoff ticket. That’s none other than Napier’s quarterback DJ Lagway.

Josh Pate also predicted, “There’s a chance that he (DJ Lagway) ends up being the most dynamic player in his position in the country, and if he is that, then Florida is; they’re a contender to be taken seriously in the playoff conversation. Tough schedule or not, if he’s what I think he can be this year, then Florida is going to be really tough out.” Forgetting the coaching shuffle, Napier’s real job is guarding his golden arm, DJ Lagway.