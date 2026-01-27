Bittersweet Moment Hits Curt Cignetti as Indiana Trio Bids Farewell With Heartfelt Messages

Fresh off a National Championship victory, Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Hoosiers are already facing the bittersweet reality of the offseason as three key players have declared for the NFL Draft. With the college football season coming to an end, Cignetti bids farewell to his three players who are leaving Bloomington to pursue their NFL dreams.

“Indiana University and Hoosier Nation,” wrote Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher. “It has been an absolute honor to play in the Cream and Crimson infront of the best fans in the nation. A true blessing to always be a Hoosier. Thank you Indiana!”

Unranked out of high school, the 6-1, 231-pound linebacker launched his career at James Madison in 2022, the school’s first year in FBS, earning Cignetti’s trust from day one.

“You take those 13 guys, I don’t think any of them had great offers coming out of high school,” Fisher said. “We had a coach [Cignetti] that took a chance on us once, and then the opportunity rose to do it again. For me, it changed my life.”

Limited to special teams across 10 games as a freshman, Fisher took a massive leap as a sophomore, posting 108 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, and seven passes defended in 2023, earning third-team All–Sun Belt honors. He then followed Cignetti to Indiana and wrapped it up with 95 solo tackles and 16.0 tackles for loss, both seasons combined.

Cignetti’s wideout, Elijah Sarratt, launched his career at Saint Francis (Pa.), earning FCS Freshman All-American honors after hauling in 42 passes for 700 yards. Sarratt’s dominance at James Madison, where he racked up 1,191 yards and eight scores, was a clear preview of the game-changing impact he would have in Bloomington.

He was part of the baker’s dozen, dubbed “Cignetti’s Dozen,” that powered Indiana’s unbeaten run and national title. His Bloomington chapter comes to an end with 118 receptions for 1787 yards and 23 touchdowns.

“To the fans, Hoosier nation you guys are the best fans in the world and I’m glad I was able to give you guys something to cheer about these last two years,” wrote Sarratt. “With that being said, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.”

With Sarratt missing time, Omar Cooper grabbed the WR1 spotlight and ran with it. He broke Penn State’s heart with a game-winning score that preserved Cignetti’s perfect season. Cooper stayed hot in the College Football Playoff, scoring against both Alabama and Oregon, and was the key contributor in the national championship win over Miami.

“To Hoosier Nation, thank you for welcoming me and supporting me from the moment I stepped on campus,” wrote the wide receiver as he declared for the draft.

The Hoosiers’ Big Ten rival, Ohio State, also lost 10 players to the draft, including Carnell Tate and Caleb Downs. Despite all the challenges of losing players, the celebrations in Indiana persist, as the NFL-inspired rebuild continues to receive praise.

Curt Cignetti and Indiana mirror an NFL-style rebuild

Back-to-back 4-13 campaigns forced the New England Patriots into a state of urgency. The Patriots took immediate action by selecting quarterback Drake Maye third overall in 2024 and hiring Mike Vrabel to steer the rebuild, and it worked perfectly.

“It almost reminds me of Indiana cursing in that way,” said ESPN analyst Booger McFarland. “He took a lot of guys that played in a lot of places, and he brought them to a place, and he believed in them. Mike Vrabel did the same thing with all the players that I mentioned. He believed in them.”

While players did their best, Cignetti held the pen to write the biggest turnaround story in the history of college football. And one phone call by the Indiana athletic director, Scott Dolson, turned everything in Indiana’s favor.

Even though the NFL departure hurt, Curt Cignetti can look forward to his transfer portal haul, locking in 17 players and losing only ten. But the 2027 class remains a work in progress, as just four recruits are currently on board.