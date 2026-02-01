Bob Chesney Makes Bold Promise to 13,000 Bruins to End 28-Year UCLA Curse

The new era in Westwood has already begun. Standing on the court at Pauley Pavilion, the UCLA Bruins’ new head honcho, Bob Chesney, stood before thousands of Bruins Nation and promised them what they haven’t achieved in three decades.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On January 31st, the former James Madison head coach fired up a crowd at a Bruins basketball game against Indiana by promising that a Big Ten championship is coming to Westwood sooner rather than later:

“Thank you all, it’s an honor to be here. I wanted to show you our staff, the best staff in the world,” the head coach said of his coaches. “I’ve been here for about a month now, and as I look around, there’s nothing average. And I did not come here to be average. … I want you to support this thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Understand what we’re building and understand what we’re about to bring, a Big Ten championship,” Chesney said, which drew loud applause from the fans in attendance. “This is the team of the future.”

This kind of talk is exactly what UCLA fans needed to hear after a rough few years. It’s been ages since the last time the Bruins were remotely good. The last time UCLA won anything of relevant is Pac-12, all the way back in 1998. Since then, it’s been a bit of a dry spell for the program in terms of major hardware.

ADVERTISEMENT

To find their absolute peak, you have to look even further back to 1954, which is the only time UCLA has ever won a national championship. The ’80s were also a “golden era” for the team, as they won three Rose Bowls in just four years. In short, winning a conference isn’t an easy feat for the Bruins, especially in a heavy-hitter conference like the Big Ten, stacked with the likes of Indiana, Ohio State, and Oregon.

But luckily, Chesney seems to have unlocked Pandora’s box at Westwood. When you look at his resume, it justifies the talk. Chesney has a reputation for being a “winner” everywhere he goes, having just led James Madison to a historic 12–2 season and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

To back up his big talk, Chesney hasn’t wasted any time rebuilding the team. He’s already brought in over 40 new players through the transfer portal and recruiting, giving the roster a major facelift before his first season even starts.

But the real question is, is it enough to win big 10?

ADVERTISEMENT

The actual chances of UCLA winning the Big 10

Winning the Big Ten next season is going to be a uphill battle for UCLA. According to the majority of the folks, it’s easier to win SEC title than it is to win the Big 10. Right now, oddsmakers aren’t giving them much of a chance, placing their odds at +50,000 to win the national title and around +27000 at Big 10 shot.

Most experts see them as a team that’s just starting to rebuild, with a projected win total of around 5.5 games. Fair number after their 2025 disastrous season. Analytical models like SP+ rank UCLA near the bottom of the conference (99th nationally) heading into the 2026 season.

If you’re looking for the teams most likely to actually take the trophy, it’s a three-way race between Oregon, Ohio State, and the defending champs, Indiana. Oregon is the consensus favorite right now because of the talent on their roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bruins have a “brutal” schedule that includes tough road trips to places like Oregon, Ohio State, and Michigan, which makes a championship run in year one feel like a bit of a dream. But that doesn’t mean they’re going to be a bust or scrub under Chesney. They have every tool to put together a seven-, eight-, or even nine-win season. Maybe two or three years down the line, they can compete for the Big Ten.