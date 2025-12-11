Bob Chesney Ready to Go Against UCLA Fans’ Demands With Major Coaching Decision

UCLA Bruins fans finally caught a break after DeShaun Foster’s exit, with Bob Chesney stepping in as the 20th head coach. His upbeat vision has breathed new life into Westwood. But beneath the excitement, there’s a sting of betrayal. Chesney is reportedly eyeing a hire from James Madison Dukes, in the very spot Bruins fans had been saving for someone else.

“🚨 Jerry Neuheisel will NOT be #UCLA’s offensive coordinator as @mzenitz is reporting the Bruins are expected to hire James Madison’s Dean Kennedy to the same position,” reported Locked On Network analyst Gavin Carlson.

The new HC is set to replace Neuheisel, who has been a staple for the Bruins football program, having been on the staff since 2018. Even though he did a decent job with UCLA this season, Chesney’s history with Kennedy took precedence.

Kennedy hopped onto Chesney’s James Madison staff in 2024 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks whisperer. He wasted no time lighting up the stat sheet. In Year 1, his offense cracked the top 30 in seven national categories, including No. 1 in fewest interceptions (4) and No. 3 in total turnovers (9). Chesney’s offense also finished top 30 in time of possession, fumbles lost, scoring offense, rushing attack, and pass efficiency.

In short, Kennedy turned the Dukes into a well-oiled machine. What’s the bond that Chesney shares with his former offensive coordinator?

Fresh out of college, Dean Kennedy jumped into the real world as a produce salesman in Baltimore, working for a friend’s dad. But six months in, the 2009 Scituate High grad and former University of Rochester quarterback felt the pull; football was calling him back.

In 2020, Kennedy sent out 250 “hire me” letters to coaches coast to coast. Seven wrote back. Six were standard courtesy replies. One changed everything. Chesney didn’t just acknowledge him; he donated to the Jake Kennedy ALS Fund and to the family’s Christmas in the City outreach, showing heart where others offered form letters.

Bob Chesney ran the show at Holy Cross from 2018 to 23, and Kennedy joined him for the final two years. So when Chesney packed his bags for James Madison, his right-hand man didn’t think twice; he went with him. A season later, Chesney took up the challenge of coaching a new program. UCLA’s new top dog arrives fresh from a powerhouse two-year run in Harrisonburg, where he steered James Madison to a 21-5 record, a 2024 Boca Raton Bowl win, and a near shot at the 2025 college football playoff.

Chesney steps into a Bruin program fresh off a 3-9 spiral, their worst since 2018. A season so chaotic that the head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator were all gone by Week 4.

“We don’t need to be the other school in this town, we need to be ‘the’ school in this town,” the newly-appointed head coach dropped a fiery message during his introductory news conference.

It looks like Chesney wants to roll into Westwood with his whole James Madison trio- himself, Kennedy, and defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler. The fanbase, though, will not be thrilled about the reunion.

Bob Chesney steps in while Jerry Neuheisel has yet to get a confirmed ticket

When Tino Sunseri and the program split, the lane cleared for 33-year-old Jerry Neuheisel to slide into the play-caller’s seat. Neuheisel dialed up a masterclass in their shocking victory, as Nico Iamaleava erupted for a two-touchdown performance that powered UCLA’s upset win.

After the win, UCLA players hoisted Neuheisel on their shoulders as fans roared “Jerry!” from the stands. It was a downright heart-warming spectacle. While Chesney plans to start things afresh, a big part of UCLA’s little success this season has been Neuheisel.

Since taking over as the Bruins’ offensive coordinator on Oct. 4, Neuheisel has bumped the offense to 20.1 points per game. But the real magic showed during the win streak, when the Bruins erupted for 33.3 points a night. Before his promotion, they were stuck at just 19.3. The season-long averages might look similar on paper, but that 33.3-point surge is the eye-catcher.

Chesney may be the new boss in town, but he won’t have long to keep Jerry Neuheisel waiting in the wings. With rumors tying former UCLA coach Rick Neuheisel to the Washington State job, the plot thickens. The father could easily tug his son away from Chesney’s staff, especially with Jerry’s role still hanging in limbo.

“I’d love to coach with my son and to have the opportunity for the two of us to collaborate in this type of environment,” Rick Neuheisel said on the Chuck and Buck radio show on KJR 950 AM, making it clear that his son can join him at Washington State.

As of now, after hiring Chesney, UCLA is trying to win the fans’ trust.

“There are some very well-funded schools at the top, but you’ll be in the top third to compete, maybe the top quartile to compete with these schools financially,” promised Bob Myers of boosting UCLA’s NIL.

Meanwhile, recruits are falling like dominoes after Bob Chesney’s commitment. Longtime Bruins safety Croix Stewart shared his intention to test the waters somewhere else. With the heat already on, is Chesney willing to sever an old bond?