BREAKING: Georgia Into SEC Championship Game After Texas A&M Loses to Texas

What a weekend for the SEC. The SEC main-event headline looks finally settled: Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs are officially locked into the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta this month. With today’s dub over Georgia Tech and a little blessing from the football gods along the way, their ticket is stamped already. The No. 4 ranked (Soon to be No.3) Georgia sits at 11-1 overall with a 7-1 in conference play, doing just enough to secure their shot at the crown.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

How’d that happen? Well, on Friday night, the Texas A&M Aggies lost their huge rivalry game against the Texas Longhorns. That game was intense, with Texas winning 27-17. All thanks to Arch Manning’s 34-ish yards rushing touchdown.

That loss completely booted A&M out of the primary running for the SEC West spot. Since Georgia had already dominated their division, that A&M loss officially punched the Dawgs’ ticket to the championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Massachusetts at Georgia Nov 23, 2024 Athens, Georgia, USA Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith 11 catches a touchdown pass against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Athens Sanford Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDalexZaninex 20241123_dwz_sz2_00033

However, we still don’t know who Georgia is playing yet! That all goes down today, Saturday, when those eternal rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers, face off in the infamous “Iron Bowl.” The game is being played at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. It’s basically a win-or-go-home situation for ‘Bama’s championship hopes.

The situation is pretty simple. If the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) wins on Saturday (they are slightly favored to do so by about 5.5 points), we get the rematch everyone wants: Georgia vs. Alabama for their whole conference title. This would pit two top-10 teams against each other with massive College Football Playoff implications on the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

But college football is wild, right? If the unranked Auburn Tigers (5-6) somehow to pull off a miracle upset in their home stadium, then the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (10-1) are the ones who sneak into the championship game against Georgia. Ole Miss already took care of business on Friday, beating Mississippi State 38-19, so they are just waiting by the phone to see if they’re heading to Atlanta.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirby Smart should say thanks to Steve Sarkisian

The Aggies were having an amazing, undefeated season until they ran into the Longhorns in Austin. Mike Elko’s boys came in with heavy artillery as the Aggies took a 10-3 lead heading into halftime.

But the second half was Texas’ story to write. The Longhorns came out of the locker room with a Mamba mentality and completely took over the rest of the game, outscoring the Aggies 24-7 after the break.

What about their playoff hopes? Can a three-loss team make the playoff? The Longhorns are sitting at three losses, which usually makes it tough, but in the new 12-team playoff format, they actually have a legitimate case for one of the at-large bids. The selection committee values quality wins, and beating a top-three team on the road is about as massive as it gets.