Brendan Sorsby Breaks Silence After Beating NCAA On Gambling Scandal

After nearly 3 months against seemingly impossible odds, Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby pulled off this offseason’s greatest comeback, all thanks to a Texas judge. On Monday, within a couple of hours of the judge granting him temporary against the NCAA and approving green lights that he can play during the 2026 season, Sorby hopped onto his Instagram handle and broke his silence.

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“I’m very grateful for the endless support I have received throughout this entire process. I am also grateful for the chance to rejoin my teammates,”Sorsby on his Instagram. This opportunity comes with the responsibility to remain focused on my personal growth, the ability to learn from this experience, and to be able to use my situation to help others going forward.”

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The ruling came Monday from Judge Ken Curry in Lubbock County. And no, before anyone starts connecting dots here, he isn’t a Texas Tech alum. In fact, he’s a University of Texas alumnus, apparently. The judge granted Sorsby a temporary injunction that prevents the NCAA from blocking him from practicing or playing for Texas Tech during the 2026 season.

Although Sorsby was allowed to play, the ruling still included a punishment. He must serve a two-game suspension at the beginning of the season. That means he will miss Texas Tech’s first two games against Abilene Christian and Oregon State. If everything stays the same, he will be eligible to return when the Red Raiders begin Big 12 play against Houston.

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Betting on your own sport is the ultimate “cardinal sin” in college athletics, so the NCAA originally handed down a lifetime ban and declared him permanently ineligible to play. However, according to court documents, Sorsby asked for relief after the NCAA denied his request for reinstatement.

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Texas Tech supported a shorter suspension during the appeals process, arguing that severe penalties could discourage athletes from seeking help for gambling addiction. The school believed that players dealing with those issues should be encouraged to get treatment rather than fear losing their careers completely.

The documents also reveal that Sorsby placed at least 40 bets involving Indiana while he was with the Hoosiers. The filings claim he used betting accounts belonging to friends and family members and placed about $90,000 in wagers over a four-year period. Documents further allege that he continued gambling after transferring from Cincinnati to Texas Tech.

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However, as always, there’s a catch. Under NCAA rules introduced in 2023, athletes who bet on their own school or their own sport can lose their eligibility permanently. Because of that, the NCAA strongly disagreed with Monday’s ruling.

It might still not be over for Brendan Sorsby.

“The NCAA strongly disagrees with the court’s ruling in Sorsby’s case and is deeply concerned about the damaging, far-reaching, and broadly destabilizing ramifications of this outcome, which undermines and corrupts the integrity of sports,” the NCAA stated.

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To fight back, the NCAA immediately filed an official appeal in the Texas state appellate court, which sits in Amarillo. They are trying everything they can to get the judge’s decision overturned before the season kicks into high gear. During the legal battle, the NCAA pointed out that Sorsby only went to rehab after he got caught. Because of that, they argue he shouldn’t get a free pass, and protecting the sport from gambling scandals should come before his football career.

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Many feel that if local judges can just erase the league’s most serious rules, the entire concept of fair play is dead. The backlash is so severe that several sports executives are already threatening to boycott Texas Tech. In fact, Georgia’s athletic director was so outraged that he immediately canceled all future games against the school in protest.

If the appellate court works quickly, they could make a decision before Texas Tech kicks off their season opener. However, if the court takes bit too long, the appeal might become pointless because Sorsby could finish playing the whole season before the final legal verdict even comes out.