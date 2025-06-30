Brendan Sorsby Cleared of Blame for Cincinnati Fall as QB Fuels Bearcats’ Turnaround

The 2024 Cincinnati Bearcats came into their second Big 12 season with some serious buzz—and for a minute, it looked justified. They started hot, winning 5 of their 7. But then the wheels fell off. The Bearcats dropped their last 5 games in a brutal skid, finishing 5–7 overall and 3–6 in the Big 12. Just like that, another bowl-less season and a spot near the bottom of the standings. Obviously, the blame game followed. But there’s a difference between being the problem and being stuck in one. And for Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati’s embattled quarterback, the line couldn’t have been clearer.

The Bearcats crumbled in 2024, sure—but let’s not get it twisted: it wasn’t the guy under center who set the fire. In fact, if you look close enough, he might be the one carrying the hose.

On June 29th, Big B from the BIG 12 Insiders podcast made it plain during his ‘Best Big 12 QB’ segment:“Number eight, I have Brendan Sorsby,” he said during his Top 10 QB rankings. “I think Sorsby played better than UC fans thought that he was going to. I think they thought he would be ‘okay,’ but I think they were pleasantly surprised by what he was able to put out there—which is a good thing considering all the offensive linemen that got hurt in Cincinnati, which is insane.” That last part? He wasn’t kidding.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cincinnati entered the 2024 season with a veteran offensive line that was supposed to anchor the offense. Instead, it became a liability. PFF grades fell off a cliff, with some linemen dipping below 50. The unit allowed pressure all season, derailing drives and forcing Sorsby to improvise. Still, he stood tall—or ran for his life—delivering when he could. The stats reflect it: 64% completion rate, nearly 3000 passing yards, 18 touchdowns to just 7 picks. Throw in 9 rushing TDs, and you’ve got yourself a dual-threat QB keeping the engine humming despite having to rebuild it mid-drive.

AD

“Cincinnati kind of poo-pooed the bed,” Big B added bluntly. “But I don’t think that was all his fault. He was pretty consistent. But I will say this—to get where they need to go this year, he’s gotta take a step forward. He’s gotta continue to get better, continue to get better with his decision-making, but I think he will. He’s got that ability. Just a solid quarterback, ladies and gentlemen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendan Sorsby (@brendansorsby2) Expand Post

Sorsby wasn’t just efficient—he was composed. No glitz, no fireworks, but plenty of grit. He didn’t have a true WR1 to lean on and still managed a passer rating north of 150. His red zone rushing made him a versatile threat, masking a unit that ranked near the bottom nationally in touchdown conversions. On paper, it was 25 points per game. In real life? A masterclass in making do with scraps.

And that’s what made 2024 so maddening for Bearcats fans. The team racked up over 420 yards per game—solid. But their scoring output? Flat. It was like cooking a five-star meal and forgetting the salt. As the season dragged on, Cincinnati’s offense started fading—especially in the red zone and clutch moments. Turnovers piled up, protection fell apart, and they just couldn’t finish drives when it mattered most. That disconnect didn’t just haunt box scores—it haunted late-season results, when the Bearcats dropped five straight. But Sorsby was never the ghost.

What are the offense and defense looking like in 2025 for Scott Satterfield’s Bearcats?

Now here’s the good news: Brendan Sorsby’s back, and he’s bringing some heavy reinforcements with him. If 2024 was survival mode, 2025 is the chance to finally attack.

The receiver room? Rebuilt. Texas A&M burner Cyrus Allen and Colorado State’s Caleb Goodie bring speed Cincinnati lacked since joining the Big 12. Lindenwood’s Jeff Caldwell might be an FCS product, but his 6’5″ frame and 4.4 wheels scream matchup nightmare. And tight end Joe Royer returns to provide a veteran presence and steady hands across the middle. This year, Sorsby will have weapons—and time—if the line holds.

And that O-line? It got a makeover. Enter Joe Cotton (South Dakota) and Taran Tyo (Ball State), two plug-and-play big men who spurned higher-profile programs to join the Bearcats. That’s not just depth—that’s belief. That’s a vote of confidence in Scott Satterfield’s system.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The run game will look different with Corey Kiner off to the NFL, but the Bearcats may have found their next workhorse in Wisconsin transfer Tawee Walker. He’s got the downhill power to punish Big 12 fronts, and he won’t have to carry the load alone. With a balanced passing attack on the table, Cincinnati can finally spread defenses thin.

Defensively, it’s about glue and grit. The Bearcats lost their top two corners and three safeties, but they added serious upside. Matthew McDoom (Coastal Carolina) arrives with All-Conference potential, while former Tennessee safety Christian Harrison is a chess piece—able to play high, in the box, or even linebacker. He’s tailor-made for UC’s 3-3-5 scheme.

Dontay Corleone—yes, that’s his real name—is back at defensive tackle. He and linebacker Jake Golday will anchor the front seven, while pass rushers Jaylon White-McClain (Old Dominion) and Mikah Coleman bring a blend of speed and violence off the edge. If they stay healthy, this unit could be nasty.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But that’s the question, right? Health. Continuity. Execution. The bones are there, and the new pieces fit the puzzle. What remains is whether Satterfield can turn this patchwork roster into a Big 12 contender. Because make no mistake—the leash is shorter than it was 12 months ago. All eyes are on Brendan Sorsby. And if 2024 proved anything, it’s this: He was not the scapegoat. He might just be the savior.