Brendan Sorsby Takes Desperate Measure To Save Football Career With High School’s Help

Brendan Sorsby is turning his attention to the NFL Supplemental Draft after dropping his lawsuit against the NCAA over a sports betting scandal. Since he can no longer use Texas Tech’s facilities, he’s taking a last shot at impressing NFL coaches by hosting a private pro day at a local high school.

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The former Texas Tech QB’s agency is bypassing the college circuit entirely and hosting a completely independent Pro Day for him. They have rented out the football facilities at Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas, for a high-stakes workout on July 10, 2026. In a way, this is Brendan Sorsby’s last-ditch effort to get his physical traits in front of professional talent evaluators.

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Lift Management now shoulders those tasks Texas Tech normally handles: logistics, scout invitations, and field setup. This has turned a high school into an improvised NFL audition. Before Sorsby’s legal fight ended, Texas Tech fought hard to keep him after admitting to making over 1000 bets, including 35 or 40 on his own team.

The school’s top leaders, the president, athletic director, and head coach, even put out a long, 22-minute video defending him. Texas Tech’s leaders defended him publicly and planned monitoring, which included phone tracking, betting-site blocks, and financial oversight, to support his recovery.

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For a moment, Texas Tech’s support strategy appeared to succeed. A local Texas judge granted Sorsby a temporary court injunction, which basically paused the NCAA’s ban and cleared him to play the 2026 season after serving a minor two-game suspension.

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However, this completely infuriated the Big 12 Conference. The league fought back fiercely in court, warning that letting someone play who bet on his own team would destroy the integrity of the sport. They threatened them with penalties such as post-season bans, among other things.

Facing Big 12 pressure, Texas Tech decided one year wasn’t worth the fight. Sorsby was released. Yesterday, Texas Tech’s board chairman released a statement saying Sorbsy’s no longer on the team, and a shot at the NFL is the only way moving forward.

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Despite having the sports betting baggage, there are teams expected at Southlake on July 10 who may be willing to evaluate him. Like Kayshon Boutte, who faced similar betting allegations and still drew NFL interest, Sorsby may find teams willing to take calculated risks on young talent with off-field baggage.

Teams that will be in attendance

Of all 32 teams, the Arizona Cardinals are fully expected to have scouts in attendance to watch him throw in person, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports.

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“It will be like almost any other pro day. I expect the Cardinals to be represented,” Gambadoro said. “What I can tell you is the Cardinals have done a lot of extensive research on Sorsby already, because there was a chance he could have been in this year’s (NFL Draft).

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He doubled down: “I would expect that they will have interest. Where in the draft, I can’t tell you. But because they don’t know if they have an answer at quarterback, they will continue to look at the quarterback position. Having Carson Beck in the third round does not rule out the Arizona Cardinals from taking a chance on Sorsby in the supplemental draft.”

Arizona’s quarterback situation is very unclear right now. Jacoby Brissett has been named the starter. But reports say he’s calling for a pay bump, which has reportedly created some tension with the front office. After all, why pay a huge salary to a quarterback you’re not fully sold on when you can get a young NFL-caliber player on a much cheaper rookie deal?

The team also has Gardner Minshew and recently used a high third-round pick on rookie Carson Beck. However, Field Yates of Yahoo believes a third-round selection alone is not enough to fully lock Beck in as the franchise’s future quarterback.

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Even the Cleveland Browns will send their scouts for due diligence. Before the gambling situation went viral, ESPN’s Matt Miller had him as QB3 in his 2027 NFL Draft class, trailing just behind Arch Manning and Oregon’s Dante Moore. Where do you see Sorsby’s future heading? Let us know in the comments.