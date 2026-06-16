Brendan Sorsby to Enter NFL Supplemental Draft as Three Teams Emerge as Best Fits

The crazy college football saga of Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is officially moving to the pros. His paperwork is locked in for the 2026 NFL Supplemental Draft just ahead of the league’s strict June 22 deadline.

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This shocking news comes right after a wild sports betting scandal completely trashed his college eligibility. Sorsby admitted to placing over 9,000 wagers totaling around $90,000 during his time at Indiana and Cincinnati, including 40 bets on his own school’s team. Although local judge originally gave him the green light to play for the Red Raiders this fall, the Big 12 conference fought back hard, threatening the school with serious postseason bans.

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The Red Raiders and Sorsby had no choice but to cut ties with one another. According to Tom Pelissero, the senior QB dropped the lawsuit on Tuesday. Technically, he’ll be clearing the way for backup Will Hammond to take over as he jumps straight to the league.

Within an hour or so after Sorsby declared, ESPN draft insider Field Yates hopped onto his X account and dropped the names of three teams that could take a flier on the former Red Raiders QB.

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Yates emphasized that while every NFL front office is going to view the gambling drama differently as a “football character” issue, there is absolutely no denying Sorsby’s elite on-field talent.

“Each NFL team is going to have a different evaluation of how much this gambling scandal that has led to all of this impacts the outlook for Brendan Sorsby. It’s a part of his football character from a talent standpoint. Make no mistake about it. If Brendan Sorsby played well in 2026 he was going to go in the first round of 2027. This guy’s legit. He had a chance to go into the top 10 picks if things broke really right during his time at Texas Tech,” Yates said.

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Standing around 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, he entered the summer as ESPN’s No. 1 transfer portal player. The dual-threat quarterback rushed for 18 touchdowns and threw for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns at Cincinnati last season.

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One thing some naysayers point to is his completion percentage of 61%, which is very from bad to be honest. When pressured, it drops to 43%. But then again, if you look at his pressure-to-sack rate, it’s around 6.1%. What does that tell you? NFL starter-caliber.

So obviously, teams that are desperate are going to take a swing on him regardless of the gambling issue. According to Yates, here are the three teams that are probably going to be on the watch for Sorsby.

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The New York Jets

As expected, the Jets are the first major destination Field Yates linked to Sorsby, as the franchise is still actively sniffing around the quarterback market. Right now, veteran Geno Smith is locked in as the starter with young backup Cade Klubnik sitting right behind him on the depth chart.

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When you go pound for pound, they have to be the worst QB duo in the NFL, or at least bottom 5, solely because we have no idea what kind of season we are getting from Geno. His 2024 form, where he threw for 4,320 yards and a 70% completion rate, or his tedious 2025 form (barely 3,000 yards, 19 TDs, and 17 picks).

However, the real advantage for New York is their insane asset flexibility, since they happen to hold three first-round picks for the upcoming 2027 draft.

Mind you, teams can only use their own original picks in the Supplemental Draft rather than traded assets. For example, if a team picks Brendan Sorsby in the second round of the Supplemental Draft, it would lose its second-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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However, in the Jets’ case, having those extra first-rounders in their back pocket makes it way easier for them to aggressively bid a high-round asset on Sorsby without feeling the sting. They can easily stash him as a developmental weapon to push their depth chart ahead of training camp.

The Cleveland Browns

It’s a never ending-process with the Browns. Deshaun Watson looks like the favorite to start right now. But the quarterbacks behind him, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, haven’t given analysts much confidence.

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Arizona Cardinals

Yates brought them into the mix because he sees them as an interesting wildcard option. Arizona’s quarterback situation is very uncertain right now. Jacoby Brissett was named the starter, but reports say he’s asking for a contract worth Josh Allen money, or at least top QB1 money. That has caused some ruckus between him and the front-office. Why pay a premium for someone who they are not very sure about when they can easily get NFL-caliber on a very cheap rookie contract.

Not to mention, the team also has Gardner Minshew and used a high third-round pick on rookie Carson Beck. Yates believes that a third-round choice is not enough to completely “stamp” Beck as the unshakeable future of the franchise.

Because the Cardinals were actually the last NFL team to successfully draft a player in the supplemental draft back in 2019 (safety Jalen Thompson), their front office knows the process inside and out and could easily strike again.

Because Sorsby’s raw physical traits are so rare, Field Yates ultimately projects that he will end up being selected in the second round of this summer’s supplemental draft. Wouldn’t be surprised if 10 teams come calling for him in July.