Brennan Marion Makes Head-Turning NIL Claim as Unique SAC State Trait Challenges Power 4

Nobody saw Sacramento State coming. Not like this. One year ago, they were just another FCS program with decent talent, a hopeful culture, and a playbook folks outside of NorCal rarely talked about. Fast forward, and it’s no longer whispers, it’s waves. There’s smoke in Sacramento, and the man fanning the flames? Brennan Marion. But there’s a twist: Marion’s biggest flex isn’t just his electric “Go-Go” Offense. It’s something hidden in plain sight; something that could actually make the Power 4 a little nervous.

It started when the NCAA slammed the door on Sac State’s attempt to jump to FBS. On June 25, the Division I Council denied their waiver to make the leap. That news would’ve sent most schools spiraling. Not here. Not on Marion’s watch. Instead, it sparked something deeper. Sac State is barely “scratching the surface”, according to the head coach. And judging by how he’s been moving—both on the field and off—it’s clear this isn’t a motivational poster quote. It’s a plan in motion.

This summer alone, Sacramento State has landed players from eight different states, including a four-star receiver, Xavier McDonald, who turned down SEC powerhouse Ole Miss to run routes in NorCal. That doesn’t happen by accident. It happens when recruits see something they want to be a part of something different. And Marion is selling ‘different’ with both hands. He’s reshaping how people view Sacramento—not just the school, but the city and culture around it.

Sure, Marion’s offense is flash. But what’s quietly stealing the spotlight? Sacramento itself. “We have a school that’s in the state capital of California. It’s really easy to sell and really easy for everyone to get to,” Marion told Rivals. “The brand we’ve been able to create with the other places we’ve been, guys we’re recruiting are excited about that. They’ve seen it, and they feel we can build it here too.” And it turns out, he’s not bluffing.

Here’s where things get interesting. Sacramento, despite not being a media darling like LA or the Bay Area, is home to the political and economic center of California. That means companies, lobbying groups, donors, and yes, NIL gold. The Hornets have already caught buzz for being on the brink of a Top 10 Group of Five NIL setup. That’s not wild talk. That’s backed by a school president and AD who are all-in on the rev share game.

“We’d be in the Top 10 or Top 5 of Group of Five with our NIL plan,” Marion added. He’s not just saying that. Since taking over, Marion’s revamped player nutrition, boosted healthcare, rebuilt meeting spaces, and enhanced every layer of the program’s day-to-day. These aren’t small wins—they’re foundational upgrades, the kind that show recruits and families this is a program ready to explode.

That Sacramento trait is accessibility. And they even got $35 million in NIL goldmine locked. The school’s proximity to the state’s movers and shakers means the Hornets aren’t begging for scraps; they’re walking into boardrooms with vision. That’s a recruiting pitch the Power 4 isn’t used to hearing from an FCS team. Sacramento may not have the flash of an SEC stadium or the historic pull of a Big Ten nameplate—but it’s got something arguably more dangerous: momentum and a location perfectly placed for long-term investment.

What’s next for Brennan Marion and SAC State?

When Marion first talked with Sac State president J. Luke Wood, he didn’t hear a pitch—he heard ambition. Wood, a Sac State alum, sold Marion on turning the campus into something Arizona State-like in vibe and energy. “In the next 10 to 15 years I expect Sac State to be a factor in college football and college athletics.” Marion said. That’s not just bluster—it’s strategy. The school’s already secured a move to the Big West for non-football sports in 2026, a potential stepping stone to full FBS membership if the right conference comes calling. This is a school betting on the future, not the past. It’s investing in what football could be, not what it’s always been. And Marion is the architect sketching a blueprint with bold, permanent ink.

Marion’s Go-Go Offense and Marcus Patton’s aggressive defense make the Hornets dangerous schematically. But layered on top of that is a culture shift, one that feels more Silicon Valley startup than traditional program grind. Marion kept it real: “Here shortly that FBS thing will be a reality for us and that’s what’s been exciting to families and just being at a place that’s not stagnant, not content. We’re really hungry to prove and make a way up. A lot of people can resonate with that American Dream of working your way up to the top.” And players are listening. Families too. They’re drawn to a place that’s building, not coasting. They’re watching Sac State push the pace on NIL, player care, and program growth while others play catch-up.

The stadium’s almost done. The marketing’s in full swing. And fall camp’s right around the corner. What Sac State is doing isn’t normal. It’s bold. It’s disruptive. And if Brennan Marion has his way, it’s just the beginning of something the Power 4 didn’t see coming—until it was too late.