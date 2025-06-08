Brent Pry Pressured to Secure Kyron Drones’ Future as Virginia Tech HC Receives ACC Ultimatum

If you thought Virginia Tech’s 2024 season was just a rough patch, nope—it was a full-on rollercoaster that left Hokie fans clutching their seats and praying for some stability. Brent Pry’s third year as head coach ended with a 6–7 record, and every single loss was by a hair, a heartbreak, or overtime madness. But here’s the kicker: with ACC powers breathing down his neck, Pry’s got an ultimatum hanging over his head like a guillotine. And at the center of this storm? Kyron Drones, the dual-threat QB who’s got the talent but hasn’t yet shown he can take the Hokies to the promised land. The 2025 season isn’t just another year—it’s a test to see if Pry and Drones can turn “almost” into “hell yeah.”

Drones came into 2024 with real juice. Folks were throwing around phrases like “Heisman sleeper” and “Davey O’Brien watch list.” Hokie Nation thought they had their guy. And for a while, he looked the part. Through nine games, he put up 1,562 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, 6 picks, plus another 336 yards and six scores on the ground. But then came the dings, the limps, the missed games. That dual-threat magic turned into a roulette wheel. Every time he dropped back, fans held their breath. Is he good? Is he healthy? Will he finish the drive?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KD🖤 (@kyrondrones) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The QB had all the tools: big arm, mobility, poise—at least when he wasn’t hobbling to the sideline. Drones was tagged as the face of the rebuild, but by the time the bowl game rolled around, the shine had faded. He made it back just in time to lose to Minnesota in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, closing the chapter on a 6-7 season that could’ve easily been a 9-4 one if the Hokies had figured out how to close games. Like, literally—every single L came by one possession. Pain.

Bud Elliott brought this up on the Cover 3 Podcast with VT Scoop’s Kolby Crawford on June 7. He said, “We talk about all those brand-new faces, but you still have the returning quarterback, Kyron Drones. He doesn’t want to put the comparison tag on anyone—like RG3 or certain things—but he has those certain traits: being able to extend plays, get out of the pocket, big arm. Spoken very highly of him.” And that’s the whole story right there. Virginia Tech went shopping this offseason like their lives depended on it—because they do. New DC, new OL coach, fresh faces everywhere. But the centerpiece? Still Drones.

Kolby Crawford kept it a buck about expectation for Big 2025: “Success is definitely keeping the bowl streak alive, and you gotta— I think, I mean, you don’t want to put a cap on it, but six wins again would really be a stinger coming off last year. I think the way it’s going to get gauged is you gotta try and get to at least seven, push for eight wins, and try to win and make some statements and get into postseason play.”

Translation: The seat under Brent Pry is already warm. If they run it back with another 6-7 or worse, the fanbase might riot in Lane Stadium. Especially with the squad they’ve built this time. They got firepower at the skill spots, a defense with top-tier talent like Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. (16 sacks, man was eating), and a coaching staff that got the boot in every room that underperformed last fall. This is it. The do-or-die year.

Behind the curtain, it’s clear: Brent Pry was told to win or pack. The ACC isn’t waiting around, and this team has the firepower to do more than just survive. They’re aiming for 8+ wins, and anything less could be curtains. With a schedule that includes FSU, Miami, South Carolina, and a rivalry finale against UVA, the runway for redemption isn’t exactly smooth.

The Hokies linemen and run game in 2025

Wanna know how serious Brent Pry is about flipping this program? Start with the trenches. Virginia Tech didn’t just sprinkle in changes—they bulldozed the offensive line and rebuilt it from scratch. The biggest gem? Tomas Rimac, a transfer from West Virginia, followed his old coach Matt Moore right to Blacksburg like a soldier following his general.

Rimac isn’t your average plug-in. The guy logged 937 snaps last year with a rock-solid 77.1 overall grade from PFF, including a beastly 86.3 in run-blocking. That’s trench warfare dominance. Lindy’s Sports didn’t sleep on him either—they got him ranked right behind dudes from Bama, Oregon, and A&M. Rimac’s that dude. He’s not just depth—he’s the anchor. A certified road grader that’ll keep Drones clean and create holes for whoever’s running behind him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Pry didn’t stop there. The Hokies also snatched up Bowling Green RB Terion Stewart, the MAC’s baddest bulldozer. Dude’s 5’9″, 220 pounds of straight violence with the ball in his hands. Stewart ran for 2,359 yards and 23 TDs, and averaged six yards a pop. He graded at a nasty 95.3 on offense in 2023. That’s elite company. The kid runs angry. He’s got that low pad level, contact balance, and vision that just makes you wanna get outta the way. And now he’s wearing maroon and orange.

With Bhayshul Tuten gone, Virginia Tech needed a new engine. Stewart’s got the keys. Paired with Drones, this run game could be a straight-up battering ram. And don’t sleep on the line’s flexibility either—Rimac could kick out to tackle if needed. Moore’s already tinkering like a mad scientist, looking for the best five to protect Drones and open lanes. Even the spring game gave us a peek. Sure, it was vanilla, but you could see the ideas: more spread looks, a little trickery with a double pass, and an offense trying to stretch the field vertically, finally. Add in Ayden Greene and transfer Cameron Seldon to the mix, and Drones won’t be hunting for weapons.

Bottom line: Brent Pry’s cooking with something different this time. New coordinators. A potential top-5 interior lineman. A MAC monster in the backfield. And a QB who’s been hardened by injuries, expectations, and losses. 2025 isn’t about learning—it’s about proving. And if Kyron Drones finally puts it all together, Virginia Tech could be the sleeper pick to wreck the ACC party.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But if they fumble this again? Boy, no words!