Brent Venables and John Mateer Earn Paul Finebaum’s Trust as Oklahoma Faces Unavoidable SEC Reality

Do you remember how former NFL player and current college football analyst Kevin Carter stirred fear for Brent Venables? “When you look at what he’s done going into his fourth year as a head coach at Oklahoma, he’s 22-17 overall…That’s just not gonna get it. That Red River rivalry is real, and to me, the seat’s gotta get hot because you’re not only in the SEC, you’re in a big-name, marquee program.” Venables moved into the 2025 season with a 6-7, 10-3, and 6-7 record in his first three seasons. Last year was their first time in the SEC. While Venables’ boys had a nose-dive, did they announce their arrival in the SEC? Not known about others, but Paul Finebaum is sold on Venables and his quarterback, John Mateer.

Oklahoma Sooners crushed Sherrone Moore’s Michigan Wolverines 24-13. Even after doing a lot of homework on Venables’ boys, Moore could not stop their boat from sinking. Courtesy? Venables’ quarterback’s USP. As Oklahoma turns a tough nut like Finebaum in their favor, a fear is looming in a corner. Their road ahead is going to be filled with SEC thorns.

On September 7, Finebaum was invited on The Matt Barrie Show. That’s when he agreed to the fact that the Sooners have planted their flag deep in the SEC. The ESPN analyst shared, “That would not be considered one of their toughest games of the year, but in terms of statement, it was probably the most important game of the year, only because had they not won, Matt, that would have been the story of the day. And Brett Venables would be on everybody’s hot seat list. Instead, he’s got some room to breathe.’”

via Imago August 30, 2025: Paul Finebaum on-air prior to the Aflac Kickoff Game, featuring the Syracuse Orange and the Tennessee Volunteers, played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Tennessee takes the win over Syracuse, 45-26. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_faf_c04_101 Copyright: xCecilxCopelandx

Venables’ boys outplayed Michigan in every facet, and they have definitely let go of their last season’s image. Mateer threw for 270 yards and a touchdown and rushed 19 times for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Kudos to the Sooners’ defense that held Moore’s star QB, Bryce Underwood, to only nine completions for 121 passing yards. And the repurcussions have been truly interesting.

After landing Michigan a defeat, Venables and co. saw the biggest boost of any team in the rankings, jumping up to No. 13. On the flip side, Moore’s Wolverines barely stayed inside the rankings, coming in at No. 23, eight spots lower than last week. On that note, Finebaum said, “Everybody has that big game and for Venerables, that was game day prime time, major opponent, and they delivered.” Finebaum did not forget to compliment Mateer.

For Venables’ quarterback, he said, “And John Matier to me looked very very good. But I think we knew Mat, he was going to be good. He swagged on into media days.” As the Sooners bask in their glory with praise from Moore himself, a taste they might have forgotten, here comes a wake-up call.

Brent Venables put on high alert as the SEC gauntlet awaits Oklahoma

After the Oklahoma vs Michigan face-off, George Stoia III tweeted, “Michigan coach Sherrone Moore says John Mateer’s legs were a big difference maker. “He’s a tough kid… We saw that on tape.” #Sooners.” Well, Moore had to. After all, Venables quarterback had become the talk of the town after he cruised through the Memorial Stadium gridiron, completing 21 of his 34 passes for 270 yards and three total touchdowns.

But the question remains no matter how strong a weapon Mateer is, there are things that are beyond Oklahoma’s control. Time for Venables and co. to cut their celebration and get back to business. As Brett McMurphy came with a reality check on September 7. He tweeted, “All of No. 13 Oklahoma’s SEC opponents are ranked this week Sept 20 vs. No. 24 Auburn Oct 11 vs. No. 7 Texas (Dallas) Oct 18 at No. 11 S Carolina Oct 25 vs. No. 17 Ole Miss Nov 1 at No. 15 Tennessee Nov 15 at No. 19 Alabama Nov 22 vs. No. 25 Missouri Nov 29 vs. No. 3 LSU.”

Yes, Oklahoma fell prey to a bias. They have nine opponents that have odds currently to win the national championship among the top 25 in the country. But J.D.PicKell saw a turnaround forecast for Venables’ squad. Back in May on the On3 podcast he said, “I do think that in October-November, with how brutal their schedule is, they’re going to ruin it for somebody…I would not be shocked in the slightest if we’re looking up at the end of the year and saying, ‘Oh man, that team, if they just hadn’t lost to Oklahoma, they could be in the playoff.’”

So, how easy Brent Venables can take things at the moment? A 9-3 record is the bar for the Sooners head coach. After all, it would put them in the upper tier of the SEC standings and at the same time will put them in the College Football Playoff conversation. Let’s if they can keep their momentum alive.