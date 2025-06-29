Brent Venables Bolsters QB Protection for Oklahoma’s Future Starter With Latest O-Line Addition

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables is on his way to replicate their 2023 stint. During that season, the program wrapped up on a good note with a 10-3 record. However, for that, Venables needs to clean the mess that they had spread in the 2024 season with a 6-7 record. With this, the ‘clock is ticking’ narrative is already here for Venables.

As Paul Finebaum shared, “If that program remains in transition, I think (general manager Jim Nagy) will urge for an overhaul. I think Venables is under considerable pressure.” However, turns out that Venables has buckled up to flip the script. For that, he needs to fill the loopholes. The Sooners’ 2024 season can be tagged as the ‘murky QB chapter.’ But Venables is trying his best to mend it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

In one word, Venables’ offense was a disaster. There came a time in 2024 when, through six games, the Sooners ranked second-to-last in the SEC in scoring offense, averaging 24.3 points per game. They’re the only team in the conference averaging less than 300 yards per game, with 287.7. Venables has hunted fast-rising quarterback Bowe Bentley out of Celina, Texas. After all, Michael Hawkins Jr., their true freshman who replaced Jackson Arnold earlier last season, came with ordinary numbers. Just 147 yards with just one touchdown in his three primary outings (Tennessee, Auburn, and Texas). But at the same time, he endured 13 sacks. So, Venables couldn’t take any more risks with the protection of QBs. As Rivals.com reported, they hunted down 4-star offensive lineman Deacon Schmitt on June 27.

Schmitt had offers from Alabama and Colorado. However, his heart fell weak for the Sooners’ club. As the commit said in an interview with Rivals.com, “Oklahoma is a great school for offensive linemen, that’s just a known fact. They have the best offensive line coach in college football in Bill Bedenbaugh and just the overall feel you get from Oklahoma is family.” It’s a big get for Venables.

After all, it’s high time that Oklahoma whitewashes its image of being known as the program that has the fourth-most sacks of all 44 SEC offenses. Jackson Arnold was sacked 36 times last season, the sixth-most in CFB. Now, can Venables count on Schmitt as the troubleshooter? The young chap played right tackle as a high school junior for the Wizards. With this, he earned Colorado 1st team all-state honors and helping Windsor rush for nearly 3,000 yards at 7 yards per carry. He has been trained at Six Zero Academy, a football, strength, and recruiting facility based out of Parker, under the guidance of former Colorado Buffaloes lineman Matt McChesney.

Well, Venables’ new recruit has a clear idea of his assignment. Schmitt is already running high on energy, as he said, “Bowe got himself his bodyguard! BOOMER!” Does this mean Venables and co. are moving towards achieving their projected fate?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How are the Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners crafting a comeback against all odds?

Initially, it might seem that a turnaround for Oklahoma is next to impossible. As per SEC insider Chris Marler, dished out a clear warning. “Oklahoma has got nine opponents next season that have odds currently to win the national championship among the top 25 in the country.” Venables’ boys will have to face off against Michigan, Auburn, Texas, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, and LSU. So, another year, another bias was gifted to the Sooners.

They are the only team in the entire Southeastern Conference that’s going to face nine teams with high Natty hopes. However, there is nothing to panic about as J.D.PicKell came up with a dose of hope for Venables and co. “I do think that in October-November, with how brutal their schedule is, they’re going to ruin it for somebody.” Now, who is going to get the taste of the bitter medicine from Oklahoma? PicKell shared, “I have no idea, but I would not be shocked in the slightest if we’re looking up at the end of the year and saying, ‘Oh man, that team, if they just hadn’t lost to Oklahoma, they could be in the playoff.’” With the protective net set out, who will be the main man to run the Sooners’ show?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

John Mateer. Brent Venables’ quarterback has already passed the quality check. On the June 21 episode of the Cover 3 Podcast, Sooners’ insider Josh Callaway shared his take. “I mean so far A+ for John Mateer in particular. Ben Arbuckle, too. But John Mateer, in particular, he’s got the fan base fired up.” Well, his stats does all the talking. As a redshirt sophomore in 2024, Mateer earned an offensive grade of 83.4. His rushing grade (86.2) was fourth among all NCAA Division I FBS quarterbacks. Has Oklahoma finally found the winning formula to leave behind the ghosts of what once went wrong?