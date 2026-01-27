Brent Venables Faces Tough Recruiting Test Against 4 SEC Teams Despite Holding Edge Over Others

Portal season might be over, but the 2027 grind never stops. Five SEC powers, including Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners, are pressing hard for the blue-chip cornerback, Trenton Blaylock. But he sees one program as a clear frontrunner among five others, and it’s not Venables’ Oklahoma.

Trenton Blaylock, a native of Atascocita, Texas, has attracted attention from several college football programs with double-digit offers. Blaylock has drawn double-digit offers, but a fierce five-way battle is emerging within the SEC, with Oklahoma trying to fend off Vanderbilt, Texas, Texas A&M, and Kentucky for the coveted cornerback.

Blaylock has indicated a preference for Vanderbilt, giving them a slight advantage over the other schools.

“Coach (Clark) Lea actually just came to my school to sit down and talk to me again. Vandy is definitely recruiting me the hardest for sure,” Trenton Blaylock told Rivals. “They continue to tell me how impressive I am and that I’m at the top of their recruiting board.”

Despite Blaylock’s praise for Vanderbilt, On3’s prediction model tells a different story, giving Oklahoma a commanding 44.1% chance to land him. The Sooners’ edge is significant, with rival Texas a distant second at 20.2% and other contenders like Texas A&M and Vanderbilt barely registering.

This might be difficult for Venables and the Sooners to accept since they might have been under the impression that the “OU DNA” would be enough. The Blaylock name is already stamped in Norman, with brother Tory delivering a stellar freshman season at running back.

“They definitely have still been pushing for me, even with the commits that they already have,” said Trenton Blaylock. “What’s exciting me the most about Oklahoma is the fact that they play their guys early, and we’ve seen it with a lot of guys in that freshman class, including my brother.”

His roots run deep, as his father, Derrick, logged five NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets. Trenton Blaylock is getting a firsthand masterclass from him.

Venables thinks the Sooners are making a strong push for the three-star cornerback since last year. Back in June 2025, the Sooners made an offer. Blaylock was physically limited at the OU camp, yet walked away richer mentally after hands-on coaching from Venables and the Sooners’ staff.

Cornerback has become a top priority for the Sooners, with Venables feeling the urgency after Gentry Williams departed for the Georgia Bulldogs. He had logged 47 tackles in 30 appearances, which made him a prime weapon.

While the battle for Blaylock’s commitment rages on, Venables is simultaneously fighting another crucial recruiting war on the offensive side of the ball, looking for the Sooners’ quarterback of the future.

Brent Venables eyes the next man up at quarterback

With quarterback John Mateer entering his final season, Venables is already targeting his potential successor in promising 2027 recruit Jamison Roberts.

“He came down, talked to my head coach and my quarterback trainer, and had dinner with my family,” said the 2027 quarterback recruit. “My relationship with them has grown over the past couple of months. We even have a group chat called Jameson2OU with all the coaches in it.”

But like Trenton Blaylock, the Saraland High School quarterback has become the top target for the SEC heavyweights. Auburn Tigers come across as a serious threat for Venables, as they have landed the commitment of wide receiver DeShawn Spencer, who played alongside Roberts at Saraland.

Like Trenton Blaylock, On3 rates Brent Venables and his team’s chances of landing Jamison Roberts at 95%. Securing commitments from both Blaylock and Roberts would be a massive recruiting haul for Venables, but fending off multiple SEC rivals for each player will test the Sooners’ recruiting prowess.