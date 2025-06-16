Brent Venables Hit With SEC Reality Check as Paul Finebaum Confirms John Mateer Verdict

The Sooners didn’t “join” the SEC. Nope, they got jumped in like it was some back alley initiation. What was supposed to be a power move, a status boost, a fresh new chapter? It turned into a brutal wake-up call. A 6–7 season isn’t a hiccup—that’s a full-blown collapse. While Texas popped champagne and threw a playoff party, Brent Venables’ Oklahoma was out here getting dragged by the SEC’s middle class. Now, amid the mess, a surprising pocket of pride still held firm: Norman.

Oklahoma got exposed in the SEC. Ranked 126th in total offense and 110th in scoring. Yes, the defense did its job (19th in yards allowed), but the offense? Straight-up unwatchable. The Sooners weren’t helped by a tough schedule. LSU in Baton Rouge, Ole Miss and Bama on the road, and Tennessee and Missouri at home.

Oklahoma’s home turf wasn’t the problem—it was the one place where they actually stood tall. On the ‘That SEC Football’ podcast, SEC Mike gave them their flowers, ranking Oklahoma’s stadium as the 7th best home-field advantage in the SEC. “Give me number seven. Oklahoma—I love that place. That stadium was fantastic. Maybe the best fans in the conference, Shane—at least to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Mateer (@johnmateer10) Expand Post

AD

Despite the Sooners spiraling, they went 5–2 at home. One of those wins? A 24–3 stomp over Alabama. The Gaylord Family–Oklahoma Memorial Stadium—aka “The Palace on the Prairie”—might just be the SEC’s sleeping dragon. Built like a coliseum and filled with over 80,000 fans who bleed crimson and cream, it ranked 8th in EA Sports’ College Football 25 toughest venues.

Norman isn’t new to the big stage. Since Bob Stoops took over in 1999, OU’s won over 91% of their home games. And we’re not talking fluff matchups. In 2000, they smoked No. 1 Nebraska 31–14 in a win that launched them into the national title convo. In 2008, they ran over No. 2 Texas Tech 65–21, turning Sam Bradford into a Heisman lock. Even the losses here have been legendary. Notre Dame ending the 47-game win streak in ‘57? Kansas shocking No. 2 OU in ‘75? That’s history, baby. The kind that builds mythologies.

Cousin Shane kept it real too. “Yeah, I can’t argue. This is one I had a little bit higher—or lower, I guess, depending on what number you’re looking at—but still top 10 for me. Mainly, I mean, does it get loud? Yes. But is it feared nationally? I think that’s where I’m looking at these tiers. There are certain teams that go there expecting to lose. Not a lot of SEC teams are doing that right now. Now, that may change after a year or two, and then all of a sudden this place is—you know, it’s like waking a sleeping giant. I do think that could happen, I just don’t think it’s there now.”

Norman may not yet be a full-on death trap like Death Valley or the Swamp—but that sleeping giant? He’s stretching. Give it another year or two, sprinkle in a couple more top-10 home wins, and suddenly, nobody’s circling Norman as a W anymore.

Let’s not forget what happened on November 23rd, 2024. No. 7 Alabama strolled into Norman looking for a playoff push—and left with their teeth kicked in. Oklahoma’s offense came alive, rushing for 257 yards. Xavier Robinson led the charge with 107 yards and two scores, while Jackson Arnold added 131 on the ground. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe looked shaken, tossing three picks. Fans stormed the field like it was 2000 again.

OU’s other home dubs came over Temple, Houston, Tulane, and Maine. Their only two home L’s? Tennessee and South Carolina. Solid squads. But still, the Sooners showed they’ve got a bite in Norman, especially when the big dogs show up. With a .810+ home win rate over two decades, this place has always been tough. Now it’s just waiting to get SEC-certified.

Oklahoma hasn’t become a full-fledged SEC fortress yet—but the blueprint is there. Venables just needs more games like Alabama. Beat a few more bluebloods under the lights, and the whole narrative flips. Respect isn’t handed out in this league—you have to take it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Paul Finebaum putting all his chips on John Mateer as the most impactful transfer QB

The transfer portal’s become college football’s version of free agency—and the quarterback carousel is spinning like never before. One year, it’s Bo Nix, and next, it’s Cam Ward. If you don’t reload under center, you’re just waiting to get cooked. And right now, Brent Venables just pulled off a sneaky heist with John Mateer. Paul Finebaum isn’t whispering this, either. On his show, he flat-out said, “I think John Mateer is going to fit in very well. This is based on people who have seen him perform out there, and those who know the Sooners’ depth chart. I really like what I see.”

Let’s talk about what he did at Washington State. Last season, Mateer threw for 3,139 yards, 29 TDs, and just 7 picks. Add another 826 rushing yards and 15 scores on the ground? That’s 44 total TDs—tied for most in the FBS. And now he’s got a top-4 defense, a stacked O-line, and weapons like JaVonnie Gibson and Deion Burks.

Finebaum even dropped this bold prediction: “I like Oklahoma to beat Michigan. That’s a statement game. After that, it depends on how they finish. But I think they could be undefeated heading into Texas.” Here’s the twist, though. The back end of Oklahoma’s 2025 schedule? Pure pain. After the Michigan showdown, they’ve got Texas, Georgia, Florida, and LSU. That’s a playoff path soaked in barbed wire. Vegas clocked their win total projection at 6.3. And their strength of schedule? A cold-blooded 0.771. That’s the highest in the SEC.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But again—if Mateer balls out? If the Sooners steal one or two of those big games? 8-9 wins isn’t far-fetched. They don’t need a playoff ticket this year. They need hope. As Finebaum said—it’s a big year. The question is: can Oklahoma flip the script before the credits roll?