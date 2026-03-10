Brent Venables’ WR With Texas Past Shares Honest Rivalry Feelings After Leaving Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian was dealt a major blow in the transfer portal after WR Parker Livingstone shockingly left the Longhorns. Nobody expected him to do so, since he was expected to play a big role in the Longhorns’ 2026 campaign. But an even bigger surprise to Texas fans was that Livingstone chose arch-enemy Oklahoma as his new home. Now across the Red River, the WR sent quite the warning to his former team.

“When I was at Texas, I wanted to go [to the Cotton Bowl] and beat the crap outta OU,” said Livingstone. “Now that I’m at OU, I want to go there and beat the crap outta Texas.”

The Oklahoma game essentially marked the Longhorns’ comeback in the 2025 season, stifling OU to a measly 6 points. However, Parker Livingstone did not feature prominently, registering two catches for 29 yards. But now that he is on the other side and is slated to create a major impact, Venables will count on him to exact his revenge on Sarkisian.

Parker Livingstone came to Oklahoma with 29 receptions for 512 yards and six touchdowns. It’s not a lot, but the potential is clearly there. Texas’ only score in the Ohio State game last year is credited to him, and he only had two drops in the entirety of that season. As WR1 or WR2 at Oklahoma, he can be a massive problem for the Longhorn defense.

As OU’s head coach, not being able to win this game has made his already difficult tenure at Norman more troubled. But just like last year, both teams will be hungry for a win entering the Red River rivalry game. Texas will have faced Ohio State and Tennessee, while Oklahoma will have played Michigan and Georgia, before each other. These are marquee games, which will add to their playoff chances. Regardless of where they stand after these fixtures, who wins this rivalry game will swing the CFP Committee towards them.

Since OU plans a return to the 12-team bracket, winning this one is a must. With Parker Livingstone in his camp, maybe third time is the charm for Brent Venables.

How Parker Livingstone affects the Oklahoma offense

Now that John Mateer has decided to return for yet another season, Livingstone becomes the quarterback’s protector, bringing both size and explosiveness. With 17.8 yards per catch in 2025, Livingstone flashed big-play ability that would have ranked second for the Oklahoma Sooners. No receiver reached the 1,000 yards milestone, which shows how badly Venables a receiving corps that could emerge as a solid threat for opponents.

Livingstone will be an immediate starter at Norman, since many of the 2025 WRs are no longer with the team. He is likely to lead the charge along with Virginia transfer Trell Harris, and returning OU receiver Isaiah Sategna III. Livingstone is also comfortable attacking the boundary or slicing through the middle. His sharp routes and quick hip turns make him a reliable weapon between the 20s.

Ironically, Parker Livingstone claimed he wanted to play for the “right side” before he played his first Red River Rivalry game in 2024. But just one year later, his allegiance shifted to the other side. Now in a new system and with a bigger responsibility on his shoulders, will he be able to plant the OU flag at the Cotton Bowl Stadium? We’ll have to wait and watch.