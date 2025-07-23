Bret Bielema Reveals Luke Altmyer’s True Character as QB Admits Tough Illinois Reality

The clock’s ticking for Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema. The head coaching seat is hot for Bielema. After all, he took up the role in 2021, yet he hasn’t secured any College Football Playoff berth. Maybe the Illinois fans might have learned to settle for less. That’s because Bielema’s program, wrapping up a back-to-back eight-plus-win season, has now become history. The last time they got to taste back-to-back seasons with eight or more wins was in 1989 and 1990.

So, it makes up for a drought of 35 years. Can the Fighting Illini be able to close this long gap? Well, we can’t say that yet. But what we know is that Bielema is blessed with a quarterback who is now dedicating his full time to work on himself, both on and off the field. That’s none other than Luke Altmyer.

Bielema’s quarterback has already found himself a place on the 2025 Big Ten Preseason Honors list – an exclusive 16-member group selected by a media panel. Altmyer has been named along with Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas as the only two players from Bielema’s squad. Last season, too, the 6-foot-2 senior was named All-Big Ten honorable mention and was one of only two QBs on the list. But no bigger honor than coming from one’s head coach. On the July 22 episode of the Illini Inquirer podcast, Bielema was asked about what gives him the most confidence about Altymer. “Just some of the little everyday things I see,” Bielema shared.

He continued, “He’s such an intelligent player. He went to the Manning camp. Archie and Peyton Manning both shot me a text the next day. I shot him before he said, ‘Hey, thanks for letting our guy come.’ And they both were very complimentary about not just his skill set, but the way he handled himself.” Last season, Bielema’s quarterback had turned down the invite. But this season, he has made up for his absence. Altmyer’s numbers last season were pretty solid. He came up with 2,717 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Bielema’s QB has now found himself in On3’s list of Top 10 College Football Big Ten Quarterbacks. Altmyer sits at No.2. So, is there any possibility of Bielema’s quarterback increasing the numbers?

First things first, Altmyer is running high on experience, entering his third year at Illinois. However, his character is going to play a huge role as well. As Bielema shared, “I think when other quarterbacks start seeing that and people start recognizing that, guys that spend time around Luke, but just as the person who he is, right? Like, he is so driven. People don’t realize Luke is an incredibly fierce competitor, right? Like he not only just in the game he’s in, like I think he has personal battles, he wants to do better than other quarterbacks.” Altmyer’s development from year one to year two at Illinois was eye-opening. During his first season, Bielema’s quarterback struggled with pigskin security and decision-making. His stats? 175 of 270 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He then had a glow-up in 2024, displaying better arm talent, better timing, and more cohesion in the Illinois offense. Maybe the tough times shaped Altmyer into what he has now become. As he shared at the Big Ten Media Days, “In 2023, there was a lot of hardship. In the offseason in 2024, no one gave us a shot. That is what helped create what you saw in 2024.” Other than focusing on his athletic skills, Altmyer also had to work on other factors.

Luke Altmyer’s journey from doubt to drive

On the July 23 episode of the Cover 3 Podcast, Altmyer made an appearance as the guest. Analyst Danny Kanell asked, “You made huge strides last year. Comfort, you know, comfort in the system. You had great weapons. What, for you, do you think allowed you to take that big step forward to have that breakout year?” To this question, Altmyer replied: “Yeah. I was in 2023. I wasn’t very good. I was talented, but I didn’t believe I belonged out there. I was there was some hesitation, some caution to make mistakes, as a lot of quarterbacks go through, especially at a young age. Everything I ever wanted was in my hand. I just didn’t believe I belonged. I was scared to make mistakes, afraid to fail.”

During the 2023 season, the quarterback started for Bielema’s squad. They went 3-5 in the first eight games. But god had other plans. Altmyer suffered a head injury against Minnesota in the ninth game of the season, and he did not see action the rest of the 2023 season. However, the quarterback did not allow the 2023 season trauma to sit with him. “And so, going throughout the 2023 season, I failed a lot. And so I was able to experience that and understand that I had to do some work, in the mental, spiritual, emotional side of my life, to kind of get to where I wanted to go. I knew it wasn’t a talent issue cause when I was free and loose, I was really good.” Now that Altmyer has healed himself, he is focusing on giving back.

He teamed up with FlexWork Sports to host a skills camp for children aged 6 to 16 from all over Central Illinois. Before flying out to Las Vegas, Luke Altmyer made the best use of his last free mornings of the summer with the young athletes. The quarterback is set loose as he has got Coach Bielema’s back. The fact that Altmyer works on his strength, agility, and body control, making himself into an NFL material, is something that did not go unnoticed by Bret Bielema. Does this mean their 35-year-old drought is finally going to end?