Brian Hartline Refuses to Make One Ryan Day Mistake That Ended Ohio State’s Season

Brian Hartline had a front-row seat for the decision that derailed Ohio State’s season. Now, with the head coaching headset in his own hands at South Florida, he’s determined to avoid the same fate.

“There’s the ‘No, you’re not really involved, you’re just listening’ world,” said Hartline on the Fan Streams Sports-Ohio podcast. “There is the ‘heavily involved veto calls and suggest calls’ world. And then there’s ‘just calling the plays.’ So, right now I can’t say I’ve made a firm decision on that.”

Last year, Day promoted Hartline to their primary offensive coordinator, who filled in for Chip Kelly. Under his watch in 2025, Ohio State’s offense finished among the nation’s elite. They ranked No. 13 in scoring (37.0 ppg), No. 24 in total offense (438.5 ypg), and No. 24 in passing (267.0 ypg) through the regular season.

A former Buckeyes wide receiver, he began coaching wide receivers in 2018 and rapidly advanced to co-offensive coordinator under Kelly, a period during which the Buckeyes secured the National Championship. In 2024, with Chip Kelly calling plays, the offense thrived. When Day stepped back from calling plays and shifted into a more managerial role, the Buckeyes excelled, even winning the national championship.

However, when Day resumed play-calling duties in 2025, the team’s performance declined during the CFP opener against Miami. Following the Buckeyes’ loss to Indiana in the 2025 regular season, this alteration took place.

The Buckeyes’ offense stalled late, scoring only 24 points in their last two games against Indiana and Miami. As Day called plays, results were poor: the offensive line faltered, and Julian Sayin looked rattled. Hartline remembered this, as did Ohio State legend Urban Meyer, who was also absent from game plans.

“Being a play caller can provide a lot of stability, you know, but that we’re not always in the world of being 10 and two,” shared the new South Florida head coach. “There’s probably a place for that. But, to be the best version of yourself, you probably have to be more managerial, based on what I’ve seen.”

According to him, the last head coach with multitasking skills was Jimbo Fisher in the early 2000s, and since then, no head coach who also calls plays has won it all. So, who will Hartline count on to pass on the headset?

Brian Hartline trusts the Ohio State connection for rebuild

The head coach added Tim Beck as the Bulls’ offensive coordinator, bringing 12 years of experience from Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas, and NC State. Beck was Ohio State’s offensive coordinator during their 2016 College Football Playoff run, highlighting an Ohio State link in this hire.

“I have known Tim for many years and his experience as a coordinator, play caller, and head coach will be a tremendous asset as we build a championship program at South Florida,” said Hartline.

Along with Beck, Hartline added another former Buckeye connection to his coaching staff. He hired former Buckeye wide receiver KJ Hill, who will serve as an offensive analyst in South Florida.

Back in Columbus, the Ohio State Buckeyes have found Brian Hartline’s replacement after an extensive search that lasted for 52 days. Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will hold the position. Now, will Hartline play it safe, learning from Day’s mistakes and pass the play sheet, or take the risk?