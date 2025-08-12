Brian Kelly Forced to Change Converted QB’s Position After LSU Rocked With Major Suspension

LSU Tigers’ 10 fall camp practice has hinted at an unexpected shuffle. Due to legal issues, a quarterback had to change positions, again. This time to running back. And no, not QB1 Garrett Nussmeier. What made the move even more intriguing was that Brian Kelly turned to a versatile weapon who has lined up almost everywhere on the gridiron.

Sophomore Ju’Juan Johnson, the former Lafayette Christian Academy star, is Louisiana’s all-time leader in total yards and scores. Johnson has been a Swiss Army knife since arriving in Baton Rouge, already logging time at DB, receiver, and even QB. But with RB JT Lindsey suspended from team activities following his arrest, Brian Kelly had to call Johnson’s number for the backfield. Listed as a QB on the roster, he spent Monday taking part in standard RB drills. Footwork stations, ball security reps, and backfield motion work. Both during individual drills and full team periods.

“He’s given everything we’ve asked of him and probably more,” Brian Kelly said. “He’s a special kid. He’ll do anything.” Johnson appeared in all 13 games as a freshman in 2024, scoring his first collegiate touchdown against Nicholls. LSU’s decision not to redshirt him last year was a bet on his immediate impact, but it also means the coaching staff must carefully manage his usage in 2025.

Kelly made that clear: “I want to make sure that his time is valuable and impactful. Whatever happens with Ju’Juan, he’s going to play four games. The question will be if he plays five. That will be dictated as he performs and as the offense works around him. We love him and what he’s doing for our program.” Johnson’s insertion into the RB room changes the depth chart’s dynamic.

Caden Durham’s explosive cutback ability. Kaleb Jackson’s bruising inside style, and true freshman Harlem Berry’s breakaway speed give LSU a traditional three-back rotation. Johnson’s arrival adds an element of unpredictability. He can take a handoff, motion into the slot, or even throw the ball if a play call demands it. Brian Kelly now has a weapon who can make a LB hesitate just long enough for a hole to open. Now, LSU is banking on that same versatility to smooth over a depth issue caused by Lindsey’s absence. It’s also a calculated risk.

A high-contact position, and any injury could impact Johnson’s ability to contribute elsewhere. That’s why Kelly’s careful four-game-or-five comment matters. Every snap has to be worth it. Monday’s practice offered a small taste of the potential. Once Garrett Nussmeier saw single coverage and noticed that receiver Barion Brown had gained a step on CB Ashton Stamps, the LSU offense found the day’s highlight. That’s the environment Johnson is stepping into: an offense where vertical shots can hit at any moment and where a gadget player can slip into open space while defenses focus elsewhere. LSU’s attack already features tempo variations, heavy pre-snap motion, and multi-back looks.

Brian Kelly’s rushing dilemma

Brian Kelly has a bit of a juggling act on his hands, and it’s not the fun, circus kind. First it was Trey Holly and now Lindsey. Unless the charges get dropped soon, it’s likely the sophomore won’t see the field in 2025. That leaves LSU staring at a thinner-than-comfortable running back room. Durham is the unquestioned RB1, and for good reason. But even the most durable backs need a breather. The Tigers desperately need Kaleb Jackson to finally step into the role of reliable No. 2.

Then there’s freshman Harlem Berry, a five-star flash out of a small-school high school program. The question: Can he make the jump from torching kids on Friday nights to dragging SEC linebackers on Saturdays? Three RBs might sound fine until you remember what happened last year. John Emery’s torn ACL in early September left LSU scrambling for depth. Kelly can’t afford a repeat of that period. One season-ending injury could push this group into emergency mode.