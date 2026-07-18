Brian Kelly Named Ideal Replacement for Big 12 HC Facing Hot Seat Pressure: Report

The college football world is currently watching an interesting situation play out with Brian Kelly. After his very controversial tenure at Baton Rouge, Kelly is currently in talks to join CBS Sports as a media analyst. So far, nothing’s officially signed yet, but the expectation is that Kelly will spend at least one season in broadcasting. This marks the first time in his adult life that he won’t be on the sidelines when the season kicks off. However, CFB writer Zach Barnett made it clear that Kelly’s media work is a pause, not a full stop.

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“[Brian Kelly] definitely wants to coach again. More than that, he’s at peace with where he is. The LSU thing did not work out. He knows he’s not the most popular guy in any fan base where he’s coached, but at the same time, he’s still a really good football coach. He’s going to position himself to go get a job this coming fall, this coming winter,” Barnett said on Paul Finebaum’s podcast. “Whoever hires him will probably be much better off because the guy is going to be in the College Football Hall of Fame.”

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Kelly’s $54 million buyout from LSU means money is not the driver. Any return to coaching is about competition and legacy. After years under heavy pressure at Notre Dame and LSU, a program that needs stability more than a spotlight can look like the right next step.

“I’m thinking of a school that’s certainly on the hot seat and would have been looking for a coach had things been different this past year. If things don’t turn around this season, Dave Aranda won’t be at Baylor much longer. No offense to Dave Aranda, but I don’t think anyone would argue that Brian Kelly isn’t a better coach than him. Brian Kelly would go win a lot of games at Baylor,” Barnett added.

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Baylor has a veteran roster, a recent Big 12 title pedigree, and a fan base that still expects contention. For a coach like Kelly, that is a clean slate with built-in talent, not a full rebuild. That mix makes the job both attractive and realistic.

Meanwhile, Aranda is entering his seventh season, and four of his last six years have been losing seasons. In fact, Aranda himself even joked to CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah during the offseason, saying, “Man, people don’t get as many chances as I have.”

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Aranda’s record since the 2021 title has been uneven, and new athletic director Doug McNamee did not hire him. That usually shortens a coach’s leash. Baylor’s public line is about energy and fun, but the message is clear: results must improve quickly.

This off-season, Baylor went out and brought DJ Lagway from Florida and Joe Klanderman for the DC job, two of the most important positions they needed for the upcoming season.

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According to Shehan’s from his recent episode, the leash’s incredibly short under new Athletic Director Doug McNamee. “’There’s no number, 100%. There’s not a number that we’re looking for, but we need to see energy and fun in this program again,’” Shehan quoted McNamee.

If Aranda cannot deliver eight-win seasons, the door opens for a proven winner like Brian Kelly to step in.