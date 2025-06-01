Brian Kelly Receives Clear Warning as Elite WR Commit Hints Possible Flip Decision to Powerhouse SEC Rivals

College football fans are to witness the effect of yet another big college football rivalry on the recruiting trail. The First Saturday in November is back, folks! The rivalry between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers dates back to November 1985. The present flagbearers of the rivalry are Kalen DeBoer and Brian Kelly, who are now fighting to hunt down the same hot recruit. Already, things are a bit sensitive in the Tigers’ squad. After all, Kelly and co. are yet to heal from the big Bryce Underwood flip wound. Now, amid the intense recruitment race, Kelly got a warning that things might go in their long-time rival, Alabama, towards whom LSU’s 4-star commit is bending. It is as if Kelly is not already in deep waters. Now, who is the hot recruit who is pulling the strings?

That’s none other than the 4-star wide receiver Kenny Darby, who has been verbally committed to Kelly’s squad since November. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder plays for Airline High School in Bossier City, Louisiana. Darby is now ranked as the No. 18 player at the position, the No. 6 player in the state, and the No. 116 recruit overall in the class of 2026. Here comes a big update. On May 30, Hayes Fawcett came up with an IG post. The caption read, “NEWS: Just spoke with LSU WR commit Kenny Darby, and he told me he’ll make a final decision on July 4th between LSU and Alabama.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3) Expand Post

Now, what makes Darby become both Kelly and DeBoer’s apple of the eye? The young chap nearly tripled his best previous output as a junior last season. His numbers are bound to make anyone chase him and make him wear their jersey. He posted 100 catches for 1,764 yards with 24 touchdowns. So, this also shot up his rankings. What are the two dates to keep an eye on for now? Currently, Darby is in Tuscaloosa for his official visit. On June 21, Kelly and co. will get the chance to host him officially. So, it’s clear that in his pursuers list, it’s going to be Alabama vs LSU. When it comes to the First Saturday in November rivalry, DeBoer’s squad is leading the all-time series with 57–27–5.

This time around, they might end up winning Darby’s heart as well. The wide receiver has been verbally committed to Kelly’s program, which is when the Crimson Tide offered the Louisiana product in January. Even though he shut down his recruitment in January, reaffirming his pledge to LSU, Daber flew off to Tuscaloosa for his official visit. Now, this is a clear hint about being in two minds. More trouble mounts for Kelly, as here come a positive review comes out of the hot recruit’s mouth about the SEC rival.

“I love the coaching staffs a lot. It’s going to be hard,” Darby said On3. This definitely is a rare picture where a recruit acknowledges another contender has entered the picture without decommitting. Now that the cat is out of the bag, which program holds the edge in the recruiting race?

Chances, odds, pressure, and the Brian Kelly countdown

Definitely Kelly’s LSU. Alabama gaining ground isn’t ideal, as the Tigers will have the benefit of hosting Darby for his final official visit (June 20) before his decision on July 4. So the effect of a strong wooing game will not fade away from Darby’s heart. And here comes a strong reason behind things turning out in LSU’s favor. Kelly’s 2026 recruiting class holds the No.2 position in the nation.

They are a strong army of two 5-stars, six 4-stars, and one 3-star. Plus, Kelly is lucky to have a mastermind when it comes to spreading their terror on the recruiting trail. That’s none other than LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan. Remember when the University Lab quarterback Emile Picarella committed to Kelly’s squad, he couldn’t just stop talking about Sloan? “He’s just honest the whole process, and he’s gonna ask about your family. He’s gonna ask how you’re doing, he’s gonna ask how your siblings are doing, ask about school. And he gets really personal with you because that’s what I think recruiting is supposed to be.”

But yet then, the clock is ticking for Brian Kelly. Ex-Cleveland star and now analyst, Gerald V Dixon, threw cold water on the fans who were living under the belief that the head coach can be the messiah this season. He came up with a segment named ‘Teams With Most Playoff Pressure’. Unfortunately, the first rank went to Kelly’s Tigers, who had the maximum pressure. They now have +1800 odds to win the 2025 National Championship Title. We don’t know what the final result will be. For the moment, can Brian Kelly savor the small victory of keeping Kenny Darby locked into LSU?