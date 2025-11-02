Bryce Underwood Breaks Silence as Calls Mount for Unthinkable Action Against Him

Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines might have escaped with a win against bottom-ranked Purdue in a 21-16 victory, but truth be told; it was one of those games where you walk away genuinely concerned about your QB and leave with more questions than answers. Despite getting the dub, nobody in the state of Michigan is happy with Bryce Underwood’s performance. If it weren’t for Jordan Marshall, the Wolverines would’ve been out of playoff contention already. The Wolverines are fed up with Underwood’s lack of QB play and are calling for his head.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This has to be Bryce Underwood’s worst game of his career outside of that 86-yard masterclass against Michigan State last weekend. Michigan’s passing game is a mess right now, and Underwood looks like he’s lost his confidence. After the game, the former No. 1 QB took accountability for his poor passing performance: “Overall, I’m glad my team got the win. That’s first and foremost,” Underwood said. “And so I just got to capitalize on points, really. Turnover in the red zone, that’s something that we’re preaching to not get into. So I just got to go back and rely back on my training, rely back on my practice, and establish that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Underwood looked like he had never held a football before with the way his passing game looked. He threw an interception in the red zone and also had a costly fumble near the end zone that gave the ball away. The former 5-star threw for 145 yards, completing 13 of 22 passes with one red zone pick. Throughout the game, he kept missing his receivers — sometimes throwing too high, other times too low. And it wasn’t just early — the issue lasted the entire night. Even when he made a few solid throws, his receivers dropped them.

In the end, Michigan’s running game and a strong defensive run were what saved Sherrone Moore from the hot-seat. All the credit for today’s dub has to go to RB1. Jordan Marshall stepped up for the Wolverines with 180 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns, basically covering Bryce Underwood’s sins. So, while Michigan still walked away with the win, it was far more stressful than it should’ve been.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And with Ohio State waiting in December looking for revenge after beating them four straight times, fans have completely lost faith in the $12 million man.

AD

The Wolverine nation criticizes Bryce Underwood’s awful performance

The Wolverines fanbase did not give him a break just because he’s got that “true freshman” badge on his chest. Right after the game, the fans came together and started blasting Bryce Underwood for his unforgiving performance. The fans started with the obvious: “Barely beat a 2-6 team. Utter embarrassment. Bryce Underwood fucking blows.” Normally, bottom-tier programs are supposed to help true freshmen build confidence, ball out and stat-pad. But in Bryce Underwood’s case, it was the complete opposite.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Another fan was done giving the benefit of the doubt for “true freshman”: “I’ve been willing to defend Underwood all season until tonight. A majority of these throws are unacceptable, and yeah chalk some of them up to dropped catchable balls, but Bryce is flat out missing wide open targets. You can’t expect this to continue and win out.” And that’s the real issue. Yes, Wolverines receivers dropped catchable balls, but Bryce looked confused all night. He’s barely completing 59 percent of his passes. He can’t hit the deep throws even if it had a dollar sign taped to it. Overthrows, questionable decisions, and one-read-only offense was the entire experience.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another fan commented, “Maybe Bryce Underwood is the real life Happy Gilmore. Underwood would probably be better suited to play golf.” And honestly, the raw talent is there, but the control still isn’t. Right now, he’s literally the expensive version of Warren Davis.

One fan held Bryce Underwood accountable for what the Wolverines are paying: “Bryce underwood’s play tonight has been absolutely unacceptable. He’s getting paid 12 million dollars in NIL. IDGAF how old you are, you need to hit receivers.” And that is fair. True freshman or not, when someone is paying 12 million dollars, you have to play in that range or something close. So far, he has just over 1,550 yards with 7 touchdowns and 3 picks. This isn’t going to cut it against top playoff teams.

Last fan commented, “It’s been Bryce Underwood’s ‘I’m a true freshman’ game. Fortunately, it’s only Purdue and hopefully they can pull this one out.” And that is the harsh truth: the way Bryce Underwood is playing, he’s on pace to throw just nine touchdowns this entire season. Looks like the LSU Tigers dodged the bullet.