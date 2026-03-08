Bryce Underwood Faces Ultimate Test as Pressure Mounts on Kyle Whittingham to Turn Michigan QB’s Fate Around

For a quarterback once hailed as Michigan’s next savior, Bryce Underwood’s freshman season was a study in unmet expectations, placing immense pressure on new head coach Kyle Whittingham to salvage a potential-filled career under Jason Beck’s offense. According to Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman of On3, it’s easier said than done for two reasons.

“What is Bryce Underwood going to look like in this offense? What is Bryce Underwood going to look like with coaching? That isn’t just melting down. I mean, I go back to, like, the Northwestern game at the end of the season,” Andy Staples said of On3 said on his podcast.

That was just frustrating to watch. But you know, this guy can be really good. You know, he has all the tools he needs to be a great quarterback. And so Jason Beck comes in as the OC under head coach Kyle Whittingham. You keep Andrew Marsh. You keep a lot of the line. It feels like he’s ready to take a big step. But he will be challenged.”

Kyle Whittingham wasn’t brought to Ann Arbor for a multi-year rebuild, but to win immediately. His honeymoon phase rests entirely on salvaging Michigan’s $4 million investment. If Underwood regresses, the narrative will shift. It won’t be Sherrone Moore’s lingering mess anymore, but Whittingham’s failure to unlock a generational talent.

The first test is: Can Bryce Underwood make it out alive with Jason Beck’s complex playbook?

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: New Mexico at Michigan Aug 30, 2025 Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood 19 warms up before the game nm at Michigan Stadium. Ann Arbor Michigan Stadium Michigan USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRickxOsentoskix 20250830_szo_aa1_0376

Beck’s offense is basically a cheat code for a young dual-threat with a howitzer for an arm. Last year at Utah, his unit ranked No. 5 in the country in scoring with a massive 41.3 points per game.

The word is he’s ditching Michigan’s dusty, old-school pro-style stuff for a ‘user-friendly’ spread system that leans heavily on RPOs and designed runs. This fits Bryce like a glove because, as a freshman, he already showed he can move like any running back, racking up 392 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground in limited run-plays.

Strip away the hype, Bryce Underwood’s debut was undeniably turbulent. He threw for 2,428 yards and 11 touchdowns with 9 interceptions. Not exactly the type of return on investment that you expect from a $4-million-a-year man. Under Beck’s wing, the goal is to boost that 60.3% completion rate and cut down on the turnovers that popped up in big games, like that 3-pick outing against Texas.

With dedicated QB coach Koy Detmer Jr. putting in the work this offseason, Bryce is basically getting a master’s degree in “How to Shred Big Ten Defenses.”

For Bryce Underwood, the stakes extend far beyond the Big Ten standings. This sophomore campaign is a direct referendum on his elite pedigree. Struggling under a disjointed staff last year was forgivable, but flaming out under Kyle Whittingham and Jason Beck’s proven offensive brain trust could permanently tank his NFL draft stock.

Even if that part works out, what about the second test? The brutal schedule.

Andy Staples doubled down: “[Bryce Underwood] will be challenged pretty much from the get-go, great defenses right off the bat in Oklahoma and Iowa, and then this will be one where you’re at home, you’re playing as a team that should be fairly equal to you, and where do you stack up? Because I think this is one of the things about a lot of these that we’ve picked, they’re kind of representative.”

Michigan’s 2026 slate is loaded with heavyweights. They open the season against Oklahoma. The last time they played Oklahoma, they got schooled badly by their defense last season. Then you’ve got Kirk Ferentz’s Iowa and Matt Campbell’s Penn State Nittany Lions. Additionally, Bryce will have to survive road trips to Oregon (Nov. 14) and, of course, the season finale in Columbus against Ohio State (Nov. 28).

It’s borderline impossible to make the Big Ten championship and the playoffs with three losses. More or less, only three or four teams from the Big Ten make the playoffs. Right now, those seats are pretty much pre-booked (Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana).

Four of the scheduled teams arguably have better rosters than the Wolverines. These early tests will show a lot about how good Underwood and Michigan really are. It’ll be interesting to see how Bryce Underwood and the Wolverines adjust mid-game. That’s something they lacked last season.

What Wolverines can expect from Underwood heading into next season

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked all Power Four QBs. He placed Bryce as the 17th best out of 135—not exactly elite, more like a B+ tier quarterback at best.

To ensure Underwood’s survival, Michigan has built a dedicated support system. The offensive line, now under coach Jim Harding, was reinforced after allowing 20 sacks last season. Downfield, Underwood has a reliable target in sophomore receiver Andrew Marsh, who had 651 yards as a freshman. Then, the 5-star freshman RB Savion Hiter.

Furthermore, Whittingham has called Bryce Underwood the “stabilizing factor” for the whole team. If he can master Beck’s system and stay upright against those top-tier pass rushes like Devin Dampier did last season, he’s got every tool to lead the Wolverines since their 2023 national title run.