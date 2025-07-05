Bryce Underwood’s Record Breaking NIL Deal: Sponsorships, Endorsements, Contracts, and More

Sherrone Moore’s first year at the helm might’ve wrapped with an 8–5 record without a real QB, but don’t let that fool you—The former DC walked out of 2024 with some serious Ws. Michigan bagged back-to-back dubs over Ohio State and Kalen DeBoer’s Bama squad to close the season, but even that isn’t the biggest flex.

The biggest W for Sherrone and Wolverine is flipping ‘Hometown Hero’ Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 QB in the 2025 class, straight out of LSU’s grip last November—with a record-shattering NIL deal that had the whole sport doing double takes. It’s been over eight months since the flip, and Underwood’s still the name on every Wolverine fan’s lips. Now it’s time to talk about just how big this deal really was—and how Michigan pulled it off.

How much are Bryce Underwood’s NIL deals worth?

Depending on who you ask, Michigan’s bag for Bryce Underwood might just be the biggest in college football history. Back in November 2024, when he flipped from LSU to Michigan, few thought it was just a local kid wanting to stay home. Turns out, that “home” came with an insane welcome package. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd tossed out a casual $10 million estimate. Then the New York Post came through and bumped it to $10.5 million. But wait—ESPN Louisiana’s Matt Moscona upped the ante to $12 million. That’s right. A high school kid—who hadn’t thrown a college pass yet—just inked a deal that would make NFL rookies sweat. And how much did the LSU offered in comparison?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Underwood (@19bryce.__)

A humble $1.5 million, per The Advocate. So yeah, it wasn’t exactly a coin toss. Michigan’s NIL collective, Champions Circle, clearly wasn’t playing around. Some of the big-name backers? Billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, Michigan booster Nate Forbes, Ellison’s wife Jolin, a Wolverine alum, and yes, Dave Portney. But let’s not get it twisted, this wasn’t just a bunch of rich folks writing checks.

Bryce took a secret visit to Ann Arbor, shadowed head coach Sherrone Moore, sat in on meetings, and built something real. He even clicked with Tom Brady himself. By the time the dust settled, Bryce was wearing maize and blue, and the Tigers were low-key left holding the bag—an empty one. Eight months later, Michigan still hasn’t left the headlines.

Bryce Underwood’s endorsements & contracts

Now that bag Bryce secured? It isn’t just numbers on a spreadsheet. It’s dripping in actual deals. The first splash came from a brand most kids his age already rock: Hollister. That deal gave Underwood instant Gen Z clout and made him more than just a football star, he became a brand.

Then came Bowman U. Underwood, who inked a deal that put his autographed rookie cards in 2025 Topps Bowman Chrome U packs. We’re talking limited edition, numbered, possibly fetching $1,500 a pop. For a guy who hasn’t even suited up on Saturdays yet? Absurd. But hey, that’s what hype looks like in the NIL era. And just when you thought he might chill, Feldman Chevrolet showed up.

Not only did they drop new cars for Bryce and both his parents, but Bryce went full hero mode and gifted a brand-new Chevy Equinox to his old high school mentor, Mychal Darty. That move? All class. Bryce Underwood is also officially part of EA Sports College Football 26 cover. A straight-up W. So yes, it’s not just NIL deals, it’s Bryce becoming a movement. It’s community, image, business, and ball. And Michigan fans are eating it up.

Still, some folks raised eyebrows. Crain & Company couldn’t wrap their heads around how Michigan didn’t even crack the top 10 richest NIL collectives, despite dropping $12M on just one guy. “Michigan spent what, 12 million on just one quarterback and they can’t crack into the top 10? That’s why I’m not buying any of this,” said David Cone on the show. Makes sense, Michigan doesn’t want to be on that list. Maybe they’re flying under the radar on purpose.

With fall camp around the corner, Bryce isn’t just showing up for the hype. He’s locked in, battling for QB1 in one of Michigan’s most anticipated seasons yet. And if you think this saga’s ending anytime soon? Just wait till Bryce throws his first touchdown pass in the Big House. That’s when the legend—and probably another NIL deal—really begins.