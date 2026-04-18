Bryce Underwood’s Spring Game Role Confirmed as Kyle Whittingham Sits Dozen Starters: Report

Following a National Championship season that saw a record-setting exodus of talent to the NFL, new head coach Kyle Whittingham’s primary task is rebuilding the depth chart, making this year’s spring game a critical first look at the new-look Wolverines. Former Blue and Maize tight end Jake Butt gave us an update on how Michigan’s spring football will be played and what Bryce Underwood’s role will be for the upcoming game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking on The Blue Print podcast, Jake Butt reported the exact plan for Saturday’s scrimmage. Coach Kyle Whittingham is resting his proven veterans because he already knows what they can offer on the field, opting instead to evaluate young players. That job looks even bigger because Whittingham is the man replacing Jim Harbaugh, who left for the Chargers after bringing a national title back to Ann Arbor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless, the Wolverines fans will actually get to see Bryce Underwood in action, but only for a quick cameo. Even though the new head coach, Kyle Whittingham, is sitting about a dozen of his top veteran starters to keep them healthy, he’s letting Underwood play the entire first quarter.

To keep him safe, that part of the game will be “thud” only, which, basically, is football lingo for “wrap him up, but don’t you dare tackle him to the ground.” The caution around Underwood also makes sense because he started all 13 games last season, so Michigan will gain very little by exposing its QB1 to extra hits in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wolverines are making sure Underwood sees things from both perspectives. They are putting him on double duty. Instead of sticking to one sideline, he’s going to be the quarterback for both the Maize and Blue teams during that first quarter. The idea behind this is to see how he’s improved his passing game (footwork and mechanics) over their spring sessions after working with OC Jason Beck.

Once the second quarter hits, the “bubble wrap” comes off, and the game switches to full-contact tackle football. (The Buckeyes fans on Twitter are already calling it soft.) However, this is where things get really interesting for the depth chart. Athletes like RB Jordan Marshall and sophomore WR Andrew Marsh are expected to see little to no action. By sitting the starters on the bench, the coaching staff is using the rest of the game to see which backups can actually handle things amidst the pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whittingham wants a “concentrated look at the twos and threes” in a manufactured game environment to finalize the depth chart for the fall. With so many departures across the roster, this is a genuine chance for the younger players to push themselves into proper rotation roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rest of the afternoon belongs to the next generation of famous football names: Tommy Carr and Chase Herbstreit. Carr (grandson of legendary coach Lloyd Carr) will play for both sides in the second quarter, just like Underwood did. Then, for the entire second half, it’ll be a head-to-head battle between Carr and Herbstreit (son of Kirk Herbstreit), leading their own squads.

Overall, Whittingham is keeping it simple and smart by thinking about the big picture. By resting 12 to 18 of his top players, he avoids injuries and still gets a good look at his team’s depth. It may not feel like a normal game, but for Michigan fans, seeing Underwood improve and watching the young backups play is what really matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some players who can make the best of this opportunity.

Wolverines at the spring game watch

As we said, we’re going to see a ton of Tommy Carr and Chase Herbstreit. One of them will probably be named QB2 heading into the fall. In the backfield, keep your eyes on Savion Hiter. The Wolverines had to fight tooth and nail for his recruitment. So now is the time to show that he was worth all the fight. Today is his final audition to prove he deserves a “1A/1B” carry-splitting role when the real season starts.

ADVERTISEMENT

At wide receiver, keep an eye on Utah transfer JJ Buchanan and freshman Salesi Moa. Whittingham has already named Moa as one of the top four receivers on the team as a freshman. They both are fighting for the WR2 spot on the team, and one of them will be WR3.

On defense, the secondary is the biggest question mark. Look for cornerbacks Shamari Earls and Jo’Ziah Edmond to see major snaps as they try to secure some depth behind the veterans. At linebacker, sophomore Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and Troy Bowles are the ones to watch. All in all, by the end of the game, we should have a much better idea of who’s actually ready for prime time.