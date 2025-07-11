BYU Falls Back on Culture Amid Jake Retzlaff Exit & QB Uncertainty, Says WR

The cloud around BYU’s prized quarterback, Jake Retzlaff, is thick. Rumor is that he’s going to hit the transfer portal, as he’s facing a seven-game suspension due to a major honor code violation at school. As of now, anyone representing the BYU Cougars on any stage would be first asked about the Retzlaff fallout, then about them. The same happened with head coach Kalani Sitake’s almost 1,000-yard BYU junior wide receiver, Chase Roberts, at Big 12 Media Day.

Kalani Sitake’s Cougars are knee-deep in another three-man QB battle, and it’s the elephant in the room that isn’t walking out quietly. The 365 Sports interviewer kicked it off, “Chase, we’ll get the elephant in the room out of the way right away. You’re going to have a different quarterback. You don’t know who that’s going to be, but how much does the culture that you guys have set deal with a situation that no one was ready for and no one predicts?”

“Yeah, I think honestly this happens. This is sports.” WR Roberts said when asked how the team was handling the sudden QB turnover. “People make mistakes, and next man up, right? And that’s what we preach and what we do at BYU—be ready at any moment. And I think we’re very, very confident in who we have at quarterback right now. The battle that’s going to happen during fall camp—we’re just going to rally behind whoever it is.”

There was no sugarcoating the awkward timing, but Roberts wasn’t rattled. “Obviously it was at a time that isn’t ideal,” he said. “But you know, next man up, ready to go.” That mindset comes from the Kalani Sitake blueprint, a brand of football rooted in resilience. “So that’s BYU football. That’s our brand. Love and learn,” Roberts added. “We knock people over, and then we help them up. And I think that’s the culture that Kalani set and that we’re going to carry on for the rest of BYU history.” That combination of toughness and brotherhood is why, even amid instability under center, the Cougars aren’t pressing the panic button. The program isn’t trying to rebrand overnight—it’s falling back on what’s worked before.

And yes, there’s familiarity in the unknown here. Just last fall, it was Retzlaff and veteran Gerry Bohanon locked in a late-August standoff for QB1—so this isn’t uncharted territory. The only difference? This time, it’s McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet, and Boise State transfer Bear Bachmeier battling for the job, and each has a legit claim to the throne. “I’ve always been confident in McCae and Treyson, and then Bear coming in—the dude’s a stud,” Roberts said at the Big 12 Media Day. “We’ve just been working. They’re workhorses, so they want to get out and throw, stay after, and just get that timing down.”

If there’s one truth at BYU, it’s that quarterback competition isn’t just tolerated—it’s expected. That’s been a consistent part of Sitake’s tenure. Last year, Jake Retzlaff wasn’t named the starter until the very day of their season opener. This fall may follow a similar script. The difference now is the room isn’t just about potential—it’s about grit, chemistry, and who fits best in a culture-first locker room. With Chase Roberts leading the receiving corps and the program’s culture acting as its spine, the offense can rally behind whoever earns that job.

The real key, though, isn’t just who wins the job—it’s how the rest of the locker room responds. “We’re just grateful for the opportunity to go play this game of football and to have opportunities to step up and to lead the team to victory.”

Chase Roberts chases personal goals amid Jake Retzlaff’s drama

Amid the QB carousel, Chase Roberts is keeping his eyes locked on a much bigger stage: the 2026 NFL Draft. Fresh off leading the BYU Cougars in receiving during their 11-2 breakout campaign, the junior wideout has earned a growing buzz as a legitimate Day 2 prospect. Pro Football Focus already slots him as the No. 8 WR in next year’s draft class.

“Being able to get in a position where I’m up there on the draft boards,” Roberts said, when asked about his goals for the season. “Just hoping to get my name called, but obviously, first three rounds are awesome, that’s the goal.” And it’s not just a pipe dream. In 2024, he totaled 52 catches for 852 yards and four touchdowns—numbers that may look modest now, but came in a balanced offense loaded with more mouths to feed.

This fall, though, Roberts is the guy. With Darius Lassiter and Keelan Marion both gone, there’s no doubt about who’s WR1 in Provo. The target share will spike, the pressure will mount, and so will the opportunity. “You always want to get in the 1,000-yard receiving range,” Roberts said. “That’s a draft staple if you want to get drafted.” Whether it’s Bear, McCae, or Treyson throwing the rock, Roberts knows what’s at stake.